Luckily we can count on the Left to bring rational, sane, and well thought out arguments and concerns to the table when discussing ways we can stop future shootings in schools.

Ha.

HA HA.

HA HA HA.

*sorry*

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA haaaaaaaa …

Oh, man, excuse us but THAT was so hilarious. Sometimes we write something so ridiculous that we even crack ourselves up and THAT? That was ridiculous.

And speaking of ridiculous:

Trump is leading us into an inevitable civil war. When you get the gun owners riled up to kill people who want peace, you're pure evil. NRA encourages members to hunt humans, yet they only have 5M members. That means we have ALL THE POWER. We should join these kids and show it. — Bandit Aléatoire (@BanditRandom) February 23, 2018

See what we mean?

Ok, we think we might have found Chelsea Handler’s sock …

LOL Who is this broad? — Ordy Packard's Non-flamethrower (@TheOpulentAmish) February 23, 2018

We are honestly shocked she does not have a blue check.

5,000,001 thanks to people like you. pic.twitter.com/GpYbv7RXLS — Archer (@BoraxCross) February 23, 2018

Yeah, how’s that whole boycotting the NRA working out for y’all?

LMAO!! Yeah, 5 million members. You seriously think only 5 million own guns. You're a special kind of stupid, aren't you? — Sheepdog 2A (@DoctorKOH) February 23, 2018

I have yet to see NRA members threaten a preemptive strike against people who to take guns. I've seen plenty of people who "want peace" threaten to kill members of the NRA. You're a liar and riling people up, you fascist. — Lone Ranger Danger Zone (@mecantyping) February 23, 2018

But the NRA HUNTS HUMANS and stuff.

*oh, our sides*

"Encourages members to hunt humans"

Can you provide an example of that? — CatV (@catmchale) February 23, 2018

This one time, at Band Camp.

Wait, different topic.

The "NRA encourages members to hunt humans?" Please provide evidence of that. The NRA wants nothing more than responsible, safe, and civil gun ownership. A thousand likes and retweets of this garbage?????? — Matthew T. Genelin (@MattGenelin) February 23, 2018

Dude, no one ever claimed these gun-control folks were all that bright.

#Evergreen

