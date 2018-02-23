Luckily we can count on the Left to bring rational, sane, and well thought out arguments and concerns to the table when discussing ways we can stop future shootings in schools.

Ha.

HA HA.

HA HA HA.

*sorry*

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA haaaaaaaa …

Oh, man, excuse us but THAT was so hilarious. Sometimes we write something so ridiculous that we even crack ourselves up and THAT? That was ridiculous.

And speaking of ridiculous:

Trending

See what we mean?

Ok, we think we might have found Chelsea Handler’s sock …

We are honestly shocked she does not have a blue check.

Yeah, how’s that whole boycotting the NRA working out for y’all?

But the NRA HUNTS HUMANS and stuff.

*oh, our sides*

This one time, at Band Camp.

Wait, different topic.

Dude, no one ever claimed these gun-control folks were all that bright.

#Evergreen

