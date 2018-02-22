What do you wanna bet Obama had the song, ‘Heal the World’ playing in his mind when he wrote this nonsensical, dumpster fire of a tweet?

Young people have helped lead all our great movements. How inspiring to see it again in so many smart, fearless students standing up for their right to be safe; marching and organizing to remake the world as it should be. We've been waiting for you. And we've got your backs. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 22, 2018

He believes the children are our future, teach them well and let them lead the way …

Heh.

And seriously, SPARE US. If this was a group of kids calling for more security at their schools and championing the Second Amendment, Obama wouldn’t have a single word to say to them, let alone going out of his way to encourage them.

You agree with their agenda, so you're praising "youth leadership" generally. That's dishonest. Young people have also helped lead some of our dumbest and worst movements. https://t.co/aBTGXkemcb — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 22, 2018

Of course, he’s dishonest, Ben.

He’s a Democrat.

What are you talking about. Teens brought us some of the most historic challenges. Are you forgetting the Tide Pod challenge? The Butt Chugging challenge? The Vampire Biting challenge? The Condom Snorting challenge? and I seriously hope you didn't forget the Car Surfing challenge — Pardes Seleh (@PardesSeleh) February 22, 2018

THAT’S right.

Heh.

"We've been waiting for you." So apparently teenagers have just been sitting around doing nothing until you noticed them screaming for something that fit your opinion's agenda? Interesting take. — Ben Crowell (@bencrow3) February 22, 2018

At least now Barack and Michelle can finally be proud of their country.

He was President for 8 years..his administration did nothing to protect our schools. Such hypocrisy evident now more than ever. — Painters Wife (@painter_wife) February 22, 2018

Right? And he had a super majority for the first two years of his presidency, and still didn’t do a damn thing to stop mass shootings. Guess he and the Democrats were just too busy destroying our healthcare and the youth’s healthcare as well.

I didn't see Obama praising all the young people who marched at the March for Life rally. — Linda Gance (@gance_linda) February 22, 2018

Bingo.

Related:

‘If it BLEEDS it LEADS.’ WATCH NRA spokesman Colion Noir PUNCH media RIGHT in the teeth

WEAK: How much do you think Piers Morgan will cry when Dana Loesch catches him talking trash in a subtweet?