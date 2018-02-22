What do you wanna bet Obama had the song, ‘Heal the World’ playing in his mind when he wrote this nonsensical, dumpster fire of a tweet?

He believes the children are our future, teach them well and let them lead the way …

Heh.

And seriously, SPARE US. If this was a group of kids calling for more security at their schools and championing the Second Amendment, Obama wouldn’t have a single word to say to them, let alone going out of his way to encourage them.

Of course, he’s dishonest, Ben.

He’s a Democrat.

THAT’S right.

Heh.

At least now Barack and Michelle can finally be proud of their country.

Right? And he had a super majority for the first two years of his presidency, and still didn’t do a damn thing to stop mass shootings. Guess he and the Democrats were just too busy destroying our healthcare and the youth’s healthcare as well.

Bingo.

