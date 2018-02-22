Man, you can tell midterms are coming up because Democrats are looking for anything they can use for talking points and agenda items to run on, especially since they all voted against the very popular GOP tax cut bill that put lots and lots of money back into Americans’ pockets and the economy in general.

This is why we see them exploiting these poor high school kids pushing gun control and fighting for DACA (to save the children) … oh, and that silly Russian talking point that has all but been debunked by their boy Mueller at this point.

Lucky for them, Dan Bongino is a giving sort and has come up with a campaign slogan for Democrats:

Democrats campaign slogan for the upcoming elections: “Crumbs & Collusion!”#OutOfTouch — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) February 22, 2018

You know what, we like it.

Short, sweet and to the point.

Especially that hashtag.

Ha!

“Collusion, corruption, and crumbs! Oh, my!” — samsorbo (@thesamsorboshow) February 22, 2018

Ooooh, that works too!

at some point you have to ask yourself if Nancy is not on the RNC payroll – Crumbs – Collusion and Confiscation are not winning arguments

they wonder how they got Trump – well this is how you get more Trump — Joe is not a russianbot (@joebboeck) February 22, 2018

Nancy Pelosi is the best thing to ever happen to the Republican Party.

Don’t forget Obstruction! — Deplorable Kristi (@kbass0007) February 22, 2018

A sound concept, but it’s a little clunky.

Great slogan …I feel a song is in the making 😃 — Kim 🇺🇸🌟🇺🇸 (@Dontbitemtongue) February 22, 2018

Sung to the song, ‘My Sharona.’ Crumbs, collusion!

No?

Everyone’s a critic.

Sounds like a Soap Opera! — Justme (@realPwarden) February 22, 2018

Which makes it even more perfect.

Related:

Put ’em UP! Ron Perlman picks a fight with Twitchy because he’s convinced we’re Russian Bots (no, seriously)

‘SO MUCH BS’! CNN gets DRAGGED for claiming they didn’t script town hall questions (and never have)