The same people claiming Republicans and the NRA have blood on their hands after the shooting in Florida last week tagged a billboard in Kentucky with this:

Leftists erect "Kill the NRA" billboard. You cannot kill an organization, only its members. Therefore, this is inciting political terrorism. Will the @FBI investigate, or are they still too busy helping Robert Mueller try to frame the President?https://t.co/PkYdIrJcjZ — Mark Pantano (@TheMarkPantano) February 20, 2018

They didn’t exactly erect the board, they tagged it … but either way, this reads like a threat to us.

You can’t kill an organization, but you can certainly harm its members.

From The New York Times:

The National Rifle Association is rallying members after a Kentucky billboard was spray-painted with the message “Kill the NRA.” The NRA’s verified Facebook page posted a photo of the sign Monday, telling gun owners, “this is a wakeup call. They’re coming after us.” It asks members to like and share to spread the word. The post had been shared more than 50,000 times by Tuesday morning.

Kill the NRA… Liberals always trying to kill things. Unborn babies, free speech, Rand Paul, Steve Scalise. Democrats= party of DEATH — R. Wolfe (@WhoWolfe) February 20, 2018

But they’re the party of peace and tolerance or something.

No?

“Kill The NRA” Hey liberals. A great way to get gun owners to talk about gun control is to threaten to kill them. That’ll surely convince them to give up their guns & not buy more. #LiberalLogic — 🇺🇸 Enzo 🇺🇸 (@EnzoArce_1) February 20, 2018

HA, right?!

Left: You should give up your guns.

Right: No.

Left: DO IT OR DIE.

Right: O.O

Yeah, we’ll be holding onto our guns, thanks.

