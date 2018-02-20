It seemed like Joe Scarborough was picking a fight with EVERYBODY yesterday on Twitter, between snarking at the Daily Caller (and several of its writers) to this exchange with NRA TV, he was one cranky dude.

We suppose if we were being called out for being a YUGE flip-flopper on an issue like gun control we might be a bit fussy too.

Of course, we’re not pandering talking heads pretending to be something we’re not for clicks and taps, but we digress:

“@MSNBC is the worst of the bunch… Joe Scarborough, you are so disingenuous, so out of bounds, so out of line, it becomes clear to me that @JoeNBC's lies are the ones that incite hate against all of us law abiding gun owners.” –@stinchfield1776 #NRA #MSM pic.twitter.com/mOC3Gkj4NY — NRATV (@NRATV) February 19, 2018

Unless it benefits him to play to the gun rights crowd, it all depends on his agenda that day.

Look how cranky he got over that tweet:

I have spent the past several days quoting Ronald Reagan and Justice Scalia on guns. The constitution is on my side, the facts are on my side and history is on my side. All you do to defend your indefensible position is spread lies, hate and fear.

You are so scared of me. https://t.co/Q7vki1YYNy — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) February 19, 2018

Oooh, he spent SEVERAL DAYS quoting Reagan and Scalia, get this guy a gold star! And PLEASE, the Constitution is on everyone’s side …

@JoeNBC, The Constitution was written to limit GOVERNMENT, NOT citizens. — Kristine Ann (@krepd) February 20, 2018

And really, he thinks anyone is scared of him? *ouch, our sides*

No Joe, we’re not “scared of” you. I’m not sure anyone is really scared of you. But, we are scared that opportunists such as yourself use your platform to argue that the Constitution has a “side.” The document was written to protect liberty from people advancing a “side.” https://t.co/zIIZY7XkvW — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) February 19, 2018

And BOOM goes the dynamite.

Although, to be fair, we are sort of afraid of Joe’s seemingly massive forehead.

Could you even imagine the insane version of reality in which morning joe is a person to be feared? I fear only for those that believe that what he says is in any way insightful. — Nick Wilson (@Nickforthe68th) February 19, 2018

C’mon, that song he wrote was TERRIFYING.

If he is starts singing again we sure are. You see a guitar pedal I'd encourage you to run my friend. He might break out in another protest song. 😬 — Judson McCulloch (@JudsonMcCulloch) February 19, 2018

See what we mean?

Maybe not scared, but his music should at least raise a concern. — Murphy (@IceStationMrphy) February 20, 2018

And here we thought we were making an original joke.

The only thing “scary” about him is his “singing.” — Tracey LeVeque (@Bulldogrescuer) February 19, 2018

I get scared when Joe picks up a guitar. Frightened really. — Bob Marose (@rmarose4) February 20, 2018

I'm a 60 year old woman, I'm not scared of him. His guitar playing scares me tho. — deena b (@GOPGAL58) February 20, 2018

Freakin’ Twitter.

OK FINE, so the consensus is that Joe IS scary but only when he sings.

Heh.

