ABC News shared a video of one Scott Pappalardo, a gun owner and supposed Second Amendment advocate, who decided to record himself destroying his AR-15.

And then ABC dramatically tweeted: ONE LESS.

Holy Hell, who are these people?

ONE LESS: Scott Pappalardo owned his AR-15 rifle for more than 30 years. He even has a Second Amendment tattoo on his arm. This weekend, he destroyed his gun “to make sure this weapon will be ever be able to take a life.” https://t.co/eSBof2LpiT pic.twitter.com/3aUqmOqCwH — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) February 19, 2018

This dude even has a Second Amendment tattoo on his arm?! GTFO!

Well, he must really mean business then.

Sawing the gun in half though? Hrm.

Doesn’t work like that. You gotta get a hobbit to take it to where it was forged and cast it into the fire. Only way to destroy the magic. https://t.co/lGWfWWEB14 — Will (@Oil_Guns_Merica) February 19, 2018

We thought it took TWO hobbits? And what about the talking trees and elves?!

He had it for 30 years and it never went on a mass casualty rampage even once? Was it broken? https://t.co/8aPSjyy6XO — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 19, 2018

Seems that way.

I can't figure how one guy doing a meaningless gesture gets hist entire video tweeted by ABC News. It's almost as if the media has chosen a side. https://t.co/mLXyj1th7w — Jesse Kelly® (@JesseKellyDC) February 19, 2018

Ya’ think?

You just made sure it'll never be able to save a life, either. https://t.co/J1ecW3CTYN — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) February 20, 2018

Shh … he’s busy virtue signaling.

Will he chop up his vehicle too (more than 35,000 deaths per year)? Will he give up alcohol (more than 88,000 deaths per year)? If it only saves one child’s life? I would say that guns in my possession wouldn’t kill anyone. What’s he saying? 😳 — SDMac (@DVCMAC) February 20, 2018

Surely right after he made this video he recorded himself melting hammers, knives and taking his car apart, considering all of those things do more damage than his AR-15. And what about his own hands? Fists kill way more … just sayin’.

Now you've got a sawed off AR….LOL — SW (@_s75w) February 20, 2018

Which is ILLEGAL.

He just outed himself as a danger. Does he have any more weapons? Do the authorities know? If he's a danger w/that gun, he's a danger with them all. He should be investigated. Seriously. @FBI find this guy. This was a cry for help. It was a warning. Go get him. — Susan_Wright (@SweetieWalker) February 20, 2018

If he thinks he has to destroy his gun to keep it from killing someone then yup.

I came home today to find my two AR15s unloading the dishwasher and cleaning the kitchen. I’m so proud of them. Raise them right and they won’t harm anyone. pic.twitter.com/kUpoqpmKBk — Jon (@nosotro_hachemo) February 20, 2018

SEE! Just make sure you raise them right …

Yeah, this may be the funniest damn photo on Twitter yet.

Guns doing the dishes. LOVE IT.

It’s not one less because I went out and bought two over the weekend One in .223 and One in 7.62×39. And no waiting period since I have my concealed carry license. Oh, and another 1000+ rounds of ammo. — Mitch (@denverphinfan) February 20, 2018

*snort*

I’ll buy another one today in your honor. Don’t worry. They’ll be locked up and safe like the other 10. — F-16CHIEF (@F16_chief) February 20, 2018

Seems legal and law-abiding gun owners were less than impressed with his stunt.

And that’s all it really was folks, a stunt.

