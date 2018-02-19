Would someone please help Joy Reid off her soapbox? Thanks.

Parkland students who survived the massacre are making it clear: they want to "put a badge of shame" on any lawmaker who accepts money from the @NRA. They are going to make the NRA as toxic as the GOP made ACORN. Let's see if the NRA thinks it can defeat these kids. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) February 18, 2018

Hrm.

Sadly, there are no Planned Parenthood survivors who can stand up and do the same. https://t.co/pGAtqqPpMy — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) February 18, 2018

BOOOOOOOM.

Joy and her ‘ilk’ will have to excuse us if we don’t take them all that seriously when it comes to yammering about ‘saving the children,’ when these same people were just fighting AGAINST a law that would have banned abortion after 20 weeks. How anyone can fight to keep what is basically infanticide legal and then turn around and blame the NRA for a school shooting where the FBI clearly dropped the ball is beyond us.

But then again, it is the Left we’re talking about, so never mind.

Abortion is sickening. Gun violence also sickening. Taking guns away from law abiding citizens isn't the answer. — janeann (@sparkles3020) February 19, 2018

Yeah, it’s sickening for the Right to point out the Left’s hypocrisy.

Our bad.

Um… Were there protests like this when Obama was president? Because nothing comes to mind. — Politically agnostic (@joeleyare) February 19, 2018

Silly, they only really care about doing anything to stop these shootings when Trump is president. It’s funny (and not funny haha) how Democrats think we forget they did NOTHING to stop mass shootings when they had a majority, just like they did nothing with immigration.

They’d rather complain and campaign than actually fix anything.

Never forget that.

