CNN and Chris Cuomo have spent DAYS NOW claiming that Ted Cruz was among the GOP lawmakers ‘too cowardly’ to come on his show after the Parkland High School shooting, and for DAYS Ted Cruz has been calling him out on his BS.

Why?

Because Chris misspoke (lied?) about the good senator from Texas and he and his lame network refuse to step up and admit they were wrong. Luckily Ted has a photo of the said interview and decided to double down:

Here's a pic of the @CNN interview — a 15-min exclusive given yesterday — that y'all still haven't aired… (While falsely claiming I'm "afraid" to talk to CNN.) https://t.co/Bo8AzsuGFX pic.twitter.com/sEtt4bTeUT — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 16, 2018

And they wonder why no one takes them seriously anymore … and why we keep calling them #fakenews.

C’mon CNN. This is embarrassing, even for you guys.

Lying CNN, what a surprise. — linda (@rnlynn1958) February 17, 2018

And then took a pic with our 8th grade field trip! It was awesome! We saw the interview lol pic.twitter.com/yiSpOf2jVm — Denette Schaer (@DenetteSchaer) February 16, 2018

Wait, you mean there were witnesses to the interview?

A bunch of them.

When has Cruz shown fear? — john hancock (@johnhan79583770) February 17, 2018

He doesn’t exactly seem scared of much, does he?

#Savage — Dick Ng Bimbos is one of my old handles (@BillySullivan7) February 17, 2018

Over/under for how many days it will take CNN to admit this was a lie?

We’re kidding, they’ll never do that.

CNN… They decide, they report. Or, sometimes they decide not to report. — M. Travis Moore (@MTravisMoore) February 17, 2018

They should TOTALLY use this as their new tagline.

At least then they’d be honest and more accurate.

