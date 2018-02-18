Like George Washington once said, ‘TFG.’

Ok, so we’re not sure he said it but it’s not a stretch to think that MAYBE the father of our country at one point just shook his head about King George and said, ‘This f’ing guy.’

Surely if he ever saw tweets like this one from ‘The Rude Pundit’ about confiscating Americans’ guns he’d be right there saying it with us:

1. Outlaw the assault rifles.

2. Have buybacks.

3. If that doesn't work, confiscate them.

4. If that doesn't work, pry them from cold, dead hands if you need to.

(I don't fucking care if you're a good, lawful gun owner. I don't fucking care.) — The Rude Pundit (@rudepundit) February 14, 2018

‘Rude Pundit’ tells you everything you need to know about this guy. Gal? Who can tell these days?

There’s no such thing as an ‘assault rifle.’ Good luck with that. Come take it. Bring it on.

Granted, this yahoo is probably trolling but Mary Katharine Ham had a far calmer and more reasonable response to this troubled and perhaps sackless gun grabber:

It probably needs to be said. This is an extremely bad idea. https://t.co/TV9jzIatnm — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) February 18, 2018

Extremely bad idea.

Short, sweet and to the point.

No need to get ugly or use profanity, which of course led to another gun grabber getting ugly and using profanity:

Wow, this person clearly thought long and hard about their response.

Less government, more fun. 😎 — Kathleen (@katnandu) February 18, 2018

They just don’t get it, do they?

Stay classy Ed. Glad you found such an articulate way to refute MKHs points. — Joe (@JoeC1776) February 18, 2018

You know you’ve lost the argument when you make it personal! — Steve Johnston (@sajohnston72) February 18, 2018

Then Lefties NEVER win an argument.

Which seems legitimate honestly.

Ham’s response to the troll (or are we calling them bots now?) was PERFECT:

HA! We love this woman.

