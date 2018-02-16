Full disclosure, this guy’s bio doesn’t say anything about him being a feminist, but if he’s not then actual feminists should really tear him apart for talking about organs men don’t have. Not to mention this is one of the dumbest (yet most rt’d and fav’d ) gun control tweets we’ve seen.

Nathan seems to think gun grabbers should rename schools as uteruses (uteri?) so Republicans will care about the children inside.

Because he’s a butt-nugget.

Let’s rename ‘school’ as ‘uterus’ so maybe Republican lawmakers will want to do something about the children dying inside them. — Nathan G (@nwg83) February 15, 2018

Dude. C’mon. Chelsea Handler is going to think you’re stealing her thunder for being the dumbest account on Twitter.

White male privilege.

Didn't know you had to have a background check to own a uterus? — jim kirlin (@sportsfan_tuna) February 15, 2018

Yup, this editor remembers waiting for MONTHS for her background check to pass so she could finally get her uterus.

I'm for armed guards keeping murderers out of both schools and abortion clinics — Chris (@chrimyer) February 15, 2018

Oh, well that totally takes the oomph out of his uterus argument. Psh.

Let's rename 'gun" as 'abortion' so maybe the government will pay for mine as often as I want. https://t.co/JLMbbJnUzq — Ordy Packard's Non-flamethrower (@TheOpulentAmish) February 16, 2018

And Lefties will figure out that owning a gun is a Constitutional right?

You want to make killing kids in school legal now? Because, thanks to Democrats, killing kids in a uterus is legal. You're sick. — Pflugerville Pfernando (@Crapplefratz) February 16, 2018

Pretty sure Nathan didn’t think about this tweet; ok, the uterus part tells you from the get-go he didn’t really think about it but it would appear that what he’s saying could be taken in a very dark way.

But then Leftists would demand the right to slaughter them on demand. I don’t get it. — Wayne Austin (@WaynesterAtl) February 16, 2018

Are you concerned about the 800,000 abortions dumbass — Denise Coyle (@denise_coyle6) February 16, 2018

We’re going to say he doesn’t.

Then democrats will tell us they aren't really human and killing them is just a choice. — Steve Madurski (@SMadurski) February 16, 2018

Probably the worst gun control argument we’ve seen, maybe ever.

Way to go, Nathan.

