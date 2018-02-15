Wednesday night, two brothers who also happen to be students at Parkland High School were interviewed by Brian Williams about the tragedy that took place at their school earlier in the day. Aiden Minorr (freshman) and his older brother, Brandon (senior) were both onsite when the shooting happened

Parkland High School Student to MSNBC: I Don't Think Gun Control Would Have Prevented Massacre https://t.co/g5BAWXXz3W pic.twitter.com/3zlZPziZOO — Mediaite (@Mediaite) February 15, 2018

Brian Williams asked the brothers if they thought gun control would have stopped Cruz …

“Gun-wise, I don’t think there’s any way to prevent it,” Minoff responded. “You outlaw guns, it just creates higher demand for it. I think it has to do with mental health, though. If he’s been expelled three different times from three different schools, I think he should be helped out.” When asked by the 11th Hour host what it’s going to feel like to walk into that high school again. Aiden Minoff told him it will, unfortunately, feel like a “brand new” school.

