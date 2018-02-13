Susan Rice was emailing herself on Trump’s Inauguration Day … that seems TOTALLY normal.

Sure.

Probably just some reminders about things to pick up out of her old office, or some items she needed to buy at the grocery store on the way home, right?

No?

Gosh, this just seems odd.

If we didn’t know any better, it almost looks like she was emailing herself talking points.

Smells like something, that’s for sure.

And what was it she wanted to make sure people knew was done ‘by the book?’

Between this, Huma and Hillary, maybe Democrats should just stop emailing in general, they’re not very good at it.

Totally on the up and up.

Yup.

Right? We just emailed ourselves to remind ourselves that Democrats can’t be trusted.

Oh, and we also reminded ourselves to get more paper towels.

Silly, why do that when she could just blame a YouTube video instead?

Heh.

