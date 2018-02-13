Susan Rice was emailing herself on Trump’s Inauguration Day … that seems TOTALLY normal.

Sure.

Probably just some reminders about things to pick up out of her old office, or some items she needed to buy at the grocery store on the way home, right?

No?

Gosh, this just seems odd.

Susan Rice’s mysterious email written to herself on Inauguration Day pic.twitter.com/6WI0JT9tBL — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) February 13, 2018

If we didn’t know any better, it almost looks like she was emailing herself talking points.

Smells like something, that’s for sure.

"…every aspect of this issue…" What issue were they discussing? — Johnny Dollar (@jbenlow86) February 13, 2018

And what was it she wanted to make sure people knew was done ‘by the book?’

Between this, Huma and Hillary, maybe Democrats should just stop emailing in general, they’re not very good at it.

So in closing Repeat after me "Not a smidgen of corruption"! — Steven Lord (@StevenLord58) February 13, 2018

Totally on the up and up.

Yup.

– memo to myself, these people on the left cannot be trusted! — Edwin Leal (@edwinleal9) February 13, 2018

Right? We just emailed ourselves to remind ourselves that Democrats can’t be trusted.

Oh, and we also reminded ourselves to get more paper towels.

It looks like an attempt to use the old CYA( cover your ass) method for the future. Trying to document a meeting so Incase everything began to unravel,as it has, she would fall back on this. — Jane (@txgforever) February 13, 2018

Silly, why do that when she could just blame a YouTube video instead?

Heh.

