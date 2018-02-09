There have been many strange ‘hot takes’ on the ‘Black Panther’ movie’s release, some sites even insisting this is the first movie to have a black hero as the main character (Spawn, Blade, Axel Foley and many others say HI). This take though, from NBC BLK, is SUPER HOT … nay, even lit:

What?

Umm, k.

Hey man, to each his own and if John Kani thinks that colonists screwed up his chances of being an actual superhero then who are we to question him.

*yikes*

This sounds like a KICK-ASS comic book.

Wait.

Never mind.

Trending

Damn right, stinkin’ UN.

YES.

IT.

DOES.

YOU LIE.

Eleventy!

We were specifically told there would be no math.

Hot hot hot!

What, you don’t remember when a bunch of superheroes founded America? We know for a fact George Washington’s real name was Captain America.

Silly.

Dude just described Twitter.

