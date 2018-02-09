When will the media figure out Mattis doesn’t care what they think about him, the military or Donald Trump? All ‘Mad Dog’ focuses on is the job at hand, and that job right now is the protection of every American here at home and around the world.

He doesn’t have time to answer whiny questions about whether or not he has ‘misgivings’ about Trump’s #MilitaryParade:

Secretary of Defense James Mattis: "I'm not paid for my feelings, I save those for my girlfriend." talking to Pentagon press corps when asked if he has misgivings about been told to plan a #MilitaryParade — Barbara Starr (@barbarastarrcnn) February 8, 2018

Damn, we love this man.

It sort of reminds us of that line in Predator where Jesse Ventura’s character says he ‘ain’t got time to bleed.’

Defense Secretary Mattis: “I think we’re all aware in this country of the president’s affection and respect for the military.” pic.twitter.com/HmZRnDaX4X — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 7, 2018

You mean our Commander in Chief isn’t fixated on blaming the United States for every ill in the world? Get outta here.

But wait, there’s a bigger issue here.

Mattis has a girlfriend? — Michele Poole (@michelepoole95) February 8, 2018

Lucky lady.

She must be something spectacular. I can’t see him settling for second best anywhere in his life. — Minapo (@peko3417) February 9, 2018

Agreed.

Every single professional in the world should live by the same motto. — Truth Matters (@BreakoffBetty) February 8, 2018

Preach.

Mattis is going to tell WH press that military parade will consist of only himself walking down 5 miles stretch of hot coals. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 7, 2018

And we’d all watch him walk every foot of every mile.

Best parade idea EVER.

Related:

SecDef Jim Mattis serves up 3 KICK ASS quotes at GOP retreat

‘Doubt ISIS agrees’: Sarah Sanders brings down the THUNDER on POLITICO editor dissing Mattis