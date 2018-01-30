Because nothing says you care about women like mocking Nikki Haley for being upset with the Grammys for a bit highlighting the book that basically called her a whore and accused of her of having an affair with Donald Trump.

Stay classy, Stephen.

From The Daily Beast (we’ll save you the click!):

But it was Haley’s response to the Clinton bit that seemed to really get under Colbert’s skin. “I have always loved the Grammys but to have artists read the Fire and Fury book killed it,” Haley tweeted during the show. “Don’t ruin great music with trash. Some of us love music without the politics thrown in it.”

“She just wants to take us back to when music was less political,” Colbert said of Haley. “You know, John Lennon, Woody Guthrie, Bob Dylan, N.W.A. I love their song, ‘No Comment on the Police.’”

It wasn’t just about not mixing music with politics, Stephen.

He doesn’t get why it bothered Nikki – or he doesn’t care.

Trending

But girl power and stuff!

People like Stephen only support certain women and only when they agree with them politically, otherwise, they deserve all the ridicule in the world.

The Left is the party of sexism.

#SorryNotSorry *shrug*

Truth.

And likely getting desperate for attention … fair point.

Grammys’ ratings were down double digits this year, and television is down 9% as a whole, but go ahead, keep playing the ‘Hate Trump’ card, no matter who it actually hurts.

It’s working out so well for all of these people.

Related:

Not alley CLOWNS! S.E. Cupp shares hilariously HORRID hate mail from the ‘tolerant Left’

‘He does NOT speak for us OR science.’ 500 (real) Women Scientists DESTROY Bill Nye for attending SOTU

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: GrammysNikki HaleyStephen Colbert