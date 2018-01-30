Because nothing says you care about women like mocking Nikki Haley for being upset with the Grammys for a bit highlighting the book that basically called her a whore and accused of her of having an affair with Donald Trump.

Stay classy, Stephen.

Stephen Colbert mocks Nikki Haley's Grammys outrage https://t.co/B1uPYwIzQz — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) January 30, 2018

From The Daily Beast (we’ll save you the click!):

But it was Haley’s response to the Clinton bit that seemed to really get under Colbert’s skin. “I have always loved the Grammys but to have artists read the Fire and Fury book killed it,” Haley tweeted during the show. “Don’t ruin great music with trash. Some of us love music without the politics thrown in it.” “She just wants to take us back to when music was less political,” Colbert said of Haley. “You know, John Lennon, Woody Guthrie, Bob Dylan, N.W.A. I love their song, ‘No Comment on the Police.’”

It wasn’t just about not mixing music with politics, Stephen.

He doesn’t get why it bothered Nikki – or he doesn’t care.

But girl power and stuff!

Nothing screams “we care about women” like mocking a woman for defending herself against a sex-scandal smear for the sole purpose of being anti-Trump https://t.co/9EvhMuR5PO pic.twitter.com/9MPraD8KHK — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) January 30, 2018

People like Stephen only support certain women and only when they agree with them politically, otherwise, they deserve all the ridicule in the world.

The Left is the party of sexism.

#SorryNotSorry *shrug*

nothing screams i'm not funny like Stephen Colbert — Chris LaMarchesino (@badabing075) January 30, 2018

Truth.

Meh, REALLY consider the source. Colbert is washed up. — Janice (@zenabby1) January 30, 2018

And likely getting desperate for attention … fair point.

She is right and I know a lot of people who love music said the same thing. They hate these shows because its overboard with #metoo and Trump bashing. It is no longer about awards — Adam Donnelly (@a_dawg09) January 30, 2018

Grammys’ ratings were down double digits this year, and television is down 9% as a whole, but go ahead, keep playing the ‘Hate Trump’ card, no matter who it actually hurts.

It’s working out so well for all of these people.

