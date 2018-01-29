According to Jim Acosta, a super secret special magical source ‘familiar’ with the McCabe matter claims his departure was a mutual decision because Trump was a big ol’ meanie and stuff.

No, we’re not making this up, read for yourself:

Source familiar with McCabe matter describes his departure as a “mutual” decision. He was tired of being “undermined” but Trump and WH was “not happy” with him. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 29, 2018

Poor McCabe, he was tired of being undermined … by whom exactly?

And gosh, wonder why the WH might not have been happy with him.

McCabe undermined by Trump? He was running a fucking propaganda unit weaponized by his former POTUS. Give me a break & stop making him the victim. He's one of the perpetrators. https://t.co/4tvQsZhjqK — Colorado RedTraci (@goptraci) January 29, 2018

But Acosta has to make McCabe the victim here, otherwise, his narrative totally falls apart.

Your "source " might also be a biased democrat? — suzanne54 (@suzanne54) January 29, 2018

Actually, a source close to Acosta tells us his source close to the McCabe matter is a drunk unicorn who is wanted in five different states for selling stolen rainbows.

True story.

Wow, you’re a great reporter, Jim. Sounds like you’ve sniffed out every detail and got the real story. lol — Immaterial Mike (@michaelbayer1) January 29, 2018

Acosta, super journo to the rescue!

It was McCabe’s barber’s neighbor’s best friend’s sister’s uncle’s brother’s mother’s boss … yeah, that’s the ticket.

Lol. Ya makes sense. Retire BEFORE his benefits kick in. 👌🏽 sounds legit. — PartyOfOne🇺🇸 (@ADmomof3) January 29, 2018

He was tired of being undermined or something.

Stop lying, Jim. — B.T. Samuel (@JustBeaTee) January 29, 2018

C’mon, he works for CNN, what else is he supposed to do?

Source tells @CBSNews's Pat Milton that McCabe was forced to step down. He's currently on leave and will officially retire in March. — Julianna Goldman (@juliannagoldman) January 29, 2018

Oops.

But nice try, Jim.

