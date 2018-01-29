According to Jim Acosta, a super secret special magical source ‘familiar’ with the McCabe matter claims his departure was a mutual decision because Trump was a big ol’ meanie and stuff.
No, we’re not making this up, read for yourself:
Source familiar with McCabe matter describes his departure as a “mutual” decision. He was tired of being “undermined” but Trump and WH was “not happy” with him.
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 29, 2018
Poor McCabe, he was tired of being undermined … by whom exactly?
And gosh, wonder why the WH might not have been happy with him.
McCabe undermined by Trump? He was running a fucking propaganda unit weaponized by his former POTUS. Give me a break & stop making him the victim. He's one of the perpetrators. https://t.co/4tvQsZhjqK
— Colorado RedTraci (@goptraci) January 29, 2018
But Acosta has to make McCabe the victim here, otherwise, his narrative totally falls apart.
Your "source " might also be a biased democrat?
— suzanne54 (@suzanne54) January 29, 2018
Actually, a source close to Acosta tells us his source close to the McCabe matter is a drunk unicorn who is wanted in five different states for selling stolen rainbows.
True story.
Wow, you’re a great reporter, Jim. Sounds like you’ve sniffed out every detail and got the real story. lol
— Immaterial Mike (@michaelbayer1) January 29, 2018
Acosta, super journo to the rescue!
It was McCabe’s barber’s neighbor’s best friend’s sister’s uncle’s brother’s mother’s boss … yeah, that’s the ticket.
Lol. Ya makes sense. Retire BEFORE his benefits kick in. 👌🏽 sounds legit.
— PartyOfOne🇺🇸 (@ADmomof3) January 29, 2018
He was tired of being undermined or something.
Stop lying, Jim.
— B.T. Samuel (@JustBeaTee) January 29, 2018
C’mon, he works for CNN, what else is he supposed to do?
Source tells @CBSNews's Pat Milton that McCabe was forced to step down. He's currently on leave and will officially retire in March.
— Julianna Goldman (@juliannagoldman) January 29, 2018
Oops.
But nice try, Jim.
Related:
OMG LOL! Eric Holder waxes poetic about bogus attacks on McCabe, gets laughed off Twitter
‘Hmmm’! Here’s what the FBI director reportedly saw hours before Andrew McCabe was ‘removed’