S.E. Cupp let Hillary Clinton have it with both Twitter barrels after the story broke earlier this week that Gram-gram had allegedly protected a man accused of sexually harassing a female staffer in 2008.

I called her today to tell her how proud I am of her and to make sure she knows what all women should: we deserve to be heard. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 27, 2018

Oh, she called her and told her she deserved to be heard.

Well, that fixes everything.

For many in my generation, @HillaryClinton is the start of #metoo. Watching her stand by a man who abused his power and sexually harass women opened many of our eyes. #timesup to #womanup and say @TIMESUPNOW. — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) January 27, 2018

And boomage.

When you and @GloriaSteinem were slut-shaming and smearing Bill’s accusers, was that in service of making sure women deserved to be heard? Come clean. #womenup https://t.co/sZeMsZlnHP — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) January 27, 2018

We not only watched her stand by the monster, but we also watched her attack the women who accused him, so she’ll have to excuse us if we don’t buy it when she says victims deserve to be heard.

Enter the Hillary apologists aka ‘activist bitches’:

You're a rotten biatch SE Cupp and a wannabe .. An attention whore looking for greatness, a height you'll never reach.. you thinking trying to take down truly GREAT women will make you rise.. It won't. — Ariuszme (@Ariuszme) January 27, 2018

Oh no! She called S.E. a biatch.

Them’s fightin’ words.

Fun! Imagine if you’d point that laser focused insight on someone other than the wife of the cheater. Embarrassing…especially since It’s “mulligan” season these days. — Jason Collins (@RinoCollins) January 27, 2018

We’re starting to think these folks don’t actually know who Cupp is.

Fun! No one would care about the wife of the cheater, had @HillaryClinton not smeared every woman who accused her husband. And ruined her life. https://t.co/ZzbCOOqQMe — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) January 27, 2018

Fun!

Did you call Monica? Juanita? Until you do, you will forever be part of the problem, not the solution. #womanup https://t.co/sZeMsZlnHP — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) January 27, 2018

Double boomage.

S. E. Cupp mind your own. — sml (@dahlia1516) January 27, 2018

EL OH EL.

Don’cha love it when Girl Power protects enablers of sexual abuse? Adorbs.

Amen.

S.E….just curious; why is it that every conservative has for the last 25 years been obsessed with Hilary Clinton? It's been getting super weird for the last 8. You fart, it's Hilary's fault. You get fat, Hilary did it. This is the longest stalking case in history. — Jeffrey Fortson (@JeffreyFortson) January 27, 2018

Well, I can’t speak for every conservative, but…I’m guessing it’s that she’s betrayed generations of women by standing by a man who’s humiliated her, and she’s smeared all his accusers, and all the while she’s pretended to be on the side of women? https://t.co/T3BDKJ7N3x — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) January 27, 2018

Nailed it.

At the very least express your contempt across the board, not just against those who aren’t on your “team” — Calypso Laubhan (@calypso723) January 27, 2018

Again, we’re not sure these folks know anything about Cupp and how HARD she has been on the GOP as well.

It’s definitely worth a Google.

I’m working on an app that shares language like this loser’s “Conservative cunt” with his mom, employer and spouse. Get ready!!! https://t.co/K6bVoKM7kp — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) January 27, 2018

We can’t share the tweet Cupp is responding to because the coward deleted it.

But we can guess what it said.

What do you expect from ‘activist bitches’, right?

