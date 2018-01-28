S.E. Cupp let Hillary Clinton have it with both Twitter barrels after the story broke earlier this week that Gram-gram had allegedly protected a man accused of sexually harassing a female staffer in 2008.

Oh, she called her and told her she deserved to be heard.

Well, that fixes everything.

And boomage.

We not only watched her stand by the monster, but we also watched her attack the women who accused him, so she’ll have to excuse us if we don’t buy it when she says victims deserve to be heard.

Enter the Hillary apologists aka ‘activist bitches’:

Trending

Oh no! She called S.E. a biatch.

Them’s fightin’ words.

We’re starting to think these folks don’t actually know who Cupp is.

Fun!

Double boomage.

EL OH EL.

Don’cha love it when Girl Power protects enablers of sexual abuse? Adorbs.

Amen.

Nailed it.

Again, we’re not sure these folks know anything about Cupp and how HARD she has been on the GOP as well.

It’s definitely worth a Google.

We can’t share the tweet Cupp is responding to because the coward deleted it.

But we can guess what it said.

What do you expect from ‘activist bitches’, right?

