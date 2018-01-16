The Left loses their minds every time Trump tweets, they’re almost like Pavlov’s Dogs at this point. Trump could ring a little bell and they’d come running, salivating and anxious to attack the president for whatever he tweets.

But this tweet, where Trump declared January 16 as ‘Religious Freedom Day’, REALLY freaked them out.

And it’s hilarious.

“President Donald J. Trump Proclaims January 16, 2018, as Religious Freedom Day” https://t.co/bD3R2dJfyp — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 16, 2018

You know Trump had to know this tweet alone would cause many on the Left to simply combust in giant clouds of angry patchouli and glitter glue. Look at these people …

No one shall be free to worship as they choose! The Left says so.

What a bunch of bullshit from a phony ass pathological liar. — Patrick (@PatrickdEstaing) January 16, 2018

Patrick seems … angry.

And he might need more fiber in his diet.

No. You’re wrong.

But thanks for stopping by.

America is founded on this principle not on Christianity. — chris collins (@ccollins43) January 16, 2018

You know she’s a blast at birthday parties.

How can you proclaim a religious freedoms holiday while simultaneously getting slapped down by the courts for refusing people with certain religious beliefs access to our country? — Wandlorian (@wandlorian) January 16, 2018

Because that’s not what the ban is banning, chief.

Fact > Faith .. Always has been, always will be. — david c (@daycube) January 16, 2018

Seriously. Seriously?

Sweetie, you need to keep up. Congress already declared this on December 15, 1791. #FirstAmendment — Melissa Morgenweck (@NYCmorgie) January 16, 2018

But sweetie, that doesn’t stop the Left from trying to suppress that right every day.

That moment when you roll your eyes so far back in your head you can see behind you.

When you proclaim a Free from Religion Day? All of the people you represent aren’t Christians or religious. — ginny allee (@Crazyginny) January 16, 2018

He didn’t specify any one religion.

These people are so put upon, however do they manage to even get out of bed every day?

