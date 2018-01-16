Jake Tapper interviewed Sen. Dick Durbin about the comments he claims Trump made about Haiti and other countries in a WH meeting. It looks like he’s been crying, sorta like Cory Booker, right?

They’re just so UPSET about what Trump said that others are saying he didn’t say.

And luckily Durbin wouldn’t call Trump a racist (but he basically did).

Jake Tapper: “Do you think the President’s a racist?” Sen. Dick Durbin: “I‘m not going to say that. I will tell you that the comments that he made when I was in the White House, I thought were vile, they were hate-filled and they were racial in tone.” https://t.co/uZELDG9tWk pic.twitter.com/5I13NZWTmv — CNN (@CNN) January 16, 2018

Reminder, Durbin has a history of lying about comments made during WH meetings but that’s not even what’s so amusing here. Tapper flat out asks him if he thinks Trump is racist, and he says he won’t say that BUT …

Durbin’s got a big ol’ ‘but’ in this video, just sayin’.

Which tone is the racial tone? Are there instructions to produce it on calliope? — SlantingDuck (@sttngduck) January 16, 2018

It’s whatever tone Durbin decides is racist that day.

Durbin: welllll, I wont say racist *proceeds to give defintion of racism* — Lightskin Boogy (@D_Anthony13) January 16, 2018

So basically he says he won’t call Trump a racist while he calls him one.

Dude can really talk out of both sides of his mouth, eh?

Editor’s note: Yesterday it came to this editor’s attention that some people believe our calling Sen. Dick Durbin, Dicky Durbin, somehow inspired the president’s new nickname for him. We can neither confirm nor deny this, but it did make us laugh. A lot.

