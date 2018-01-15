Earlier today, Twitchy reported on a Martin Luther King piece pushed by CNN that claimed MLK was an environmentalist AND a socialist before it was cool to be socialist.

Okay CNN, was this an apple or a banana?

And seriously, if Venezuela isn’t socialist what is it?

The Venezuelan people dying because of socialism would probably disagree about their government being “cool.” — Allie Lynn (@alliek_lynn) January 15, 2018

We’re going to have to agree with Allie.

Socialism sucks.

I'm not sure a lot of people would link what's happening to Venezuela to socialism; in fact everything I've read and talking to people from there attributes there collapse to other problems. https://t.co/BfgiKWBoYz — John K. Blake (@JohnBlakeCNN) January 15, 2018

*their*

CNN writers, smh.

Author of "MLK was a socialist before it was cool" piece has no idea what socialism actually is https://t.co/wsuEjF5zZX — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) January 15, 2018

Next, like other socialists, he’ll tell us socialism has never been implemented correctly and that’s why it sucks so badly.

To quote Luke Skywalker "Amazing….. Everything you just said….. is wrong" keep chasing unicorns my man 😜😜😜😜😜😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Rick Robinson (@RadioHostRick) January 15, 2018

Amazing, right?

So, you've been reading Highlights For Kids? — Tom Parrelly (@Papa_P_54) January 15, 2018

HA!

Hey, we love that magazine.

Hey look, you have your own GIF, John! pic.twitter.com/BhXU41PvPq — Jared (@jaredstill) January 15, 2018

Yay!

All link it to socialism. And writers should know ‘their’ from ‘there’. Pure garbage article on MLK. — Jack Doran Jr. (@jackdoranjr) January 15, 2018

It was pretty bad.

Socialism never works. It has never worked, it will never work. It’s killed and continues to kill millions. It’s disgusting that an organization like CNN would push it. Shame on you all! — Ellison B. (@PatedBears) January 15, 2018

Maybe calling MLK a socialist wasn’t such a smart move.

*their Also, you're wrong. Socialism always leads to starvation on a mass scale. Stop normalizing it. — American Hero (@trueholygoat) January 15, 2018

Preach.

