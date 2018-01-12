After endorsing her psychologist’s book earlier this week, we’re not entirely sure Chelsea Handler has ANY room to talk about Trump’s sanity.

That, of course, didn’t stop her from flapping her gums in a panic-manic tweet about exploding heads and impeachment:

What’s the exact moment we’re waiting for for Trump’s cabinet to finally invoke the 25th based on his INSANITY, and terribleness @ his job? Is it after Russia locks in the 2018 midterms cuz republicans refuse to do anything to stop them? Does his head actually have to explode? — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) January 12, 2018

THE WORLD IS ENDING.

EVERYONE RUN.

Russia Russia Russia!

Trump’s head will explode.

Ok, how high or inebriated was she when she wrote this?

LoL – You voted for Jerry Brown, Maxine Waters and Hillary Clinton, right? — Tom (@BoreGuru) January 12, 2018

Hey now, it’s ok when people who agree with them politically say crazy shitznit, it’s just when someone like Trump does that they lose it.

What’s was the exact moment that both @e_entertainment, & @netfilx decided to fire you, based on your drunken INSANITY, and terribleness I am glad @tedharbert refused to let your treasonous actions continue, and that #Neflix followed suite. When will your head explode? pic.twitter.com/LWmhhfNM86 — X-Rad™© (@XanderGibb) January 12, 2018

So, this guy is a comedian.

And yikes, he should tell us how he REALLY feels about Chelsea.

Y’all gonna really cry when Pence is in there — Shawn Owens (@theOs90) January 12, 2018

It’s as if they don’t understand who would be president if Trump IS impeached.

Keep shooting your mouth of handler best thing for republicans. O trump winning — Mike Bacon (@MikeBac98139501) January 12, 2018

They just don’t get it, these sorts of ridiculous tweets only fuel Trump and his base.

Chelsea is literally campaigning for him and she doesn’t realize it.

Bet that would drive her even crazier.

Related:

‘YAY, a lecture from Sally Kohn,’ said no one EVER: Sally clutches pearls over Trump’s ‘sh*thole’ (phrasing!)

Twitchy coverage of Chelsea Handler