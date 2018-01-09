Chelsea Handler has a psychiatrist.

This explains so much.

‘The Yes Brain.’

Hrm.

She might want to get her money back because the ‘different way’ she’s seeing the world seems to be pretty nutty. And seriously, if we were Dan Siegel or Tina Bryson we MIGHT think twice about Chelsea Handler endorsing our book.

Finally, it all makes sense.

Considering the number of tweets Chelsea has sent accusing Trump of being nuts? The irony of her promoting a book written by her own psychiatrist is probably lost on her.

Word.

This isn’t exactly a glowing endorsement. Ha!

How did she think this was going to go?

She also needs to spend some time discussing how much hatred she has for women who disagree with her and the lengths she will go to in order to humiliate and bully them in a very public manner. See Sarah Sanders, Ivanka Trump, Nikki Haley, etc.

Just sayin’.

