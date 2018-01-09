Chelsea Handler has a psychiatrist.

This explains so much.

My psychiatrist who has helped me see the world ina completely different way, @DrDanSiegel, has a new book w/ @TinaBryson. THE YES BRAIN is out today, January 9th! From the authors of #WholeBrainChild and #NoDramaDiscipline. https://t.co/mUr5KvROwQ #YesBrain. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) January 9, 2018

‘The Yes Brain.’

Hrm.

She might want to get her money back because the ‘different way’ she’s seeing the world seems to be pretty nutty. And seriously, if we were Dan Siegel or Tina Bryson we MIGHT think twice about Chelsea Handler endorsing our book.

Well it's official. She has a psychiatrist lmao — Libertarian Canadian (@VidWars) January 9, 2018

Finally, it all makes sense.

This is SO LAUGHABLE hahahahaha epic failure #OMG — Lori (@LoJustLo) January 9, 2018

Considering the number of tweets Chelsea has sent accusing Trump of being nuts? The irony of her promoting a book written by her own psychiatrist is probably lost on her.

Oh honey, you need more help than that. — Maryellen Anson (@maryellenanson) January 9, 2018

Word.

Ur psychiatrist isnt doing a very good job. — @TedLieuIsAnIdiot (@TheMarkLeClaire) January 9, 2018

This isn’t exactly a glowing endorsement. Ha!

You need to get your money back. Just sayin'. — Harry Flashman (@LDresselhaus) January 9, 2018

Find a new psychiatrist, Chelsea. — Michael Poole (@toddpoole19) January 9, 2018

How did she think this was going to go?

Have you talked to anyone ABOUT your Obsession with @POTUS with him? Or is he a nut job Liberal like you that needs a safe place? — Blacklabel562 (@Blacklabel562) January 9, 2018

She also needs to spend some time discussing how much hatred she has for women who disagree with her and the lengths she will go to in order to humiliate and bully them in a very public manner. See Sarah Sanders, Ivanka Trump, Nikki Haley, etc.

Not sure its working for you. — keepitsimple (@shirleygermain7) January 9, 2018

Just sayin’.

