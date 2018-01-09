Chelsea Handler has a psychiatrist.
This explains so much.
My psychiatrist who has helped me see the world ina completely different way, @DrDanSiegel, has a new book w/ @TinaBryson. THE YES BRAIN is out today, January 9th! From the authors of #WholeBrainChild and #NoDramaDiscipline. https://t.co/mUr5KvROwQ #YesBrain.
— Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) January 9, 2018
‘The Yes Brain.’
Hrm.
She might want to get her money back because the ‘different way’ she’s seeing the world seems to be pretty nutty. And seriously, if we were Dan Siegel or Tina Bryson we MIGHT think twice about Chelsea Handler endorsing our book.
Well it's official. She has a psychiatrist lmao
— Libertarian Canadian (@VidWars) January 9, 2018
Finally, it all makes sense.
This is SO LAUGHABLE hahahahaha epic failure #OMG
— Lori (@LoJustLo) January 9, 2018
Considering the number of tweets Chelsea has sent accusing Trump of being nuts? The irony of her promoting a book written by her own psychiatrist is probably lost on her.
Oh honey, you need more help than that.
— Maryellen Anson (@maryellenanson) January 9, 2018
Word.
Ur psychiatrist isnt doing a very good job.
— @TedLieuIsAnIdiot (@TheMarkLeClaire) January 9, 2018
This isn’t exactly a glowing endorsement. Ha!
You need to get your money back. Just sayin'.
— Harry Flashman (@LDresselhaus) January 9, 2018
Find a new psychiatrist, Chelsea.
— Michael Poole (@toddpoole19) January 9, 2018
How did she think this was going to go?
Have you talked to anyone ABOUT your Obsession with @POTUS with him? Or is he a nut job Liberal like you that needs a safe place?
— Blacklabel562 (@Blacklabel562) January 9, 2018
She also needs to spend some time discussing how much hatred she has for women who disagree with her and the lengths she will go to in order to humiliate and bully them in a very public manner. See Sarah Sanders, Ivanka Trump, Nikki Haley, etc.
Not sure its working for you.
— keepitsimple (@shirleygermain7) January 9, 2018
Just sayin’.
