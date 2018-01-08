We’re starting to think Mark Hamill is a few Midichlorians short of a full deck. Seriously. He’s been Luke to many of us for decades but we had no idea how much crazy was lurking under that cape.

"A New Day Is On The Horizon & Win That New Day!" said future-President Winfrey last night at #GoldenGlobes2018 (And Stedman said: "It's up to the people. SHE WOULD ABSOLUTELY DO IT.") #DoItNOW

#ANewHopeRah #MakeAmericaDignifiedAgain pic.twitter.com/xNPJhg8XZE — @HamillHimself (@HamillHimself) January 8, 2018

Huh?

You’d think Oprah had cured cancer with the way these Hollywood yahoos are carrying on. First Reese Witherspoon has written all history OFF before Oprah spoke during the Golden Globes last night, and now this?

Oprah is not a Jedi, Mark.

And these people wonder why we make fun of them.

All you are doing is guaranteeing that Trump wins in 2020. — Joey Mccord (@therealjmccord) January 8, 2018

It’s like they don’t understand how and why Trump got elected in the first place.

Go ahead, Democrats, run another out-of-touch with normal Americans elitist, see how that works out for you.

Nooooo, let's not elect more entertainers please. Let's put the premium on experience and policy over the warm feeling they give us. — Doug Bierend 📡 (@DougBierend) January 8, 2018

They’re fine electing entertainers when they’re on their SIDE.

A New Hope: BarackObama

The Empire Strikes Back: Donald Trump

Return of the Jedi: Oprah Winfrey@HamillHimself @BarackObama @realDonaldTrump @Oprah — Amber Fischer (@AmberFischerMT) January 8, 2018

Ironically, Empire is the superior movie listed here.

Sorry, not sorry.

Hey now, this might be someone we can get behind.

Oklahoma Oklahoma Oklahoma!

Related:

YIKES: Is Reese Witherspoon’s Oprah ‘worship’ super creepy and over the top or is it just us

YAAAS! Dana Loesch LIGHTS Oprah UP with her own ‘truth’ (and blasts powerful women in Hollywood)