We’re starting to think Mark Hamill is a few Midichlorians short of a full deck. Seriously. He’s been Luke to many of us for decades but we had no idea how much crazy was lurking under that cape.

Huh?

You’d think Oprah had cured cancer with the way these Hollywood yahoos are carrying on. First Reese Witherspoon has written all history OFF before Oprah spoke during the Golden Globes last night, and now this?

Oprah is not a Jedi, Mark.

And these people wonder why we make fun of them.

It’s like they don’t understand how and why Trump got elected in the first place.

Go ahead, Democrats, run another out-of-touch with normal Americans elitist, see how that works out for you.

They’re fine electing entertainers when they’re on their SIDE.

Ironically, Empire is the superior movie listed here.

Sorry, not sorry.

Hey now, this might be someone we can get behind.

Oklahoma Oklahoma Oklahoma!

