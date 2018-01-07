Bette Midler thought she was being funny posting this video of herself reading Michael Wolff’s book, but our nightmares are not amused.

Who sits around in full makeup in a ski cap reading a book in bed?

Wait. Never mind.

And wow, serious amounts of yikes.

Slowly I turn…page by page. I will not sleep for days! #FireAndFury pic.twitter.com/A3K9f3trhz — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) January 6, 2018

To be perfectly honest, we had to check several times to make sure this was actually Ms. Midler because we couldn’t believe she would post such an unbecoming video of herself on purpose.

But yup, that’s her.

Truth has no agenda. (That book is not truth.) @PureOpelka pic.twitter.com/r2jpZ8uhzj — Mike Opelka (@stuntbrain) January 6, 2018

Not to mention it’s editing leaves much to be admired, but that’s another story.

See what we did there?

Dude, is it just us or does Wolff look like Lex Luthor with some serious silicone in his lips?

Put on one of your movies. That always knocks me right out. — Will Collier (@willcollier) January 6, 2018

Except ‘Beaches,’ that one makes this editor cry EVERY time.

But ya just got to rest! Everyone I know is reading that book!😳 — Cyndi Lauper (@cyndilauper) January 6, 2018

Oh, Cyndi. And we thought girls just wanted to have fun.

Posting this video wasn’t very bright, in our humble opinion.

But hey, what do we know, we only work here.

Your acting hasn't improved. — Tammy Rushing🇺🇸 (@TammyRushing4) January 6, 2018

We’re not sure she’s acting.

Related:

So THIS is embarrassing: Editing in Michael Wolff’s ‘Fire and Fury’ is HILARIOUSLY bad