When you read excerpts from Michael Wolff’s ‘Fire and Fury’ like THIS one it gives the book a whole NEW feel …

The editing in this Wolff book is bad. *Really* bad. pic.twitter.com/BRNrS5ozc1 — Patterico (@Patterico) January 7, 2018

Clearly, the book was put out in such a rush that editing went to the wayside (spellcheck will not catch words if you drop the letter “L” and the word although wrong is still spelled correctly), but if they really wanted to release a gotcha on the president they should have at LEAST spent some time looking for these sorts of errors.

That tweet is not a joke, by the way. That sentence actually appears in the book. — Patterico (@Patterico) January 7, 2018

Considering we’re hearing the book itself is basically a joke this could go either way.

It’s actually in there twice. pic.twitter.com/zXnYM5rCsw — i picked the wrong week to stop sniffing glue (@JJasonTucker) January 7, 2018

Pubic venom.

*dead*

Pubic Venom would be a good name for a band. — Jack Shafer (@jackshafer) January 7, 2018

We saw them open for ‘Big Bad Chubba’ in 08.

Wants a book that will take out the President…. can't even be bothered to use spell check… pic.twitter.com/PNi2b6xSFe — LORD SCREWTAPE (@screwtape1a12) January 7, 2018

This book will be the end of Trump! Or it will make you laugh hysterically because of editing like this.

It was probably written in 3 days. — MB (@nolibgal) January 7, 2018

With crayon on construction paper.

Well, I *hope* it’s a typo, but with this White House you never know, do you 🤔 — Cathy Young (@CathyYoung63) January 7, 2018

Fair point.

Still so embarrassing.

Related:

Fake news: CNN’s Brian Stelter doesn’t recognize his OWN words of caution about ‘Fire and Fury’ author

‘Like Harry Potter but not.’ Journos look to cover YUGE lines for ‘Fire and Fury’, there’s just 1 problem