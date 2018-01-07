When you read excerpts from Michael Wolff’s ‘Fire and Fury’ like THIS one it gives the book a whole NEW feel …

Clearly, the book was put out in such a rush that editing went to the wayside (spellcheck will not catch words if you drop the letter “L” and the word although wrong is still spelled correctly), but if they really wanted to release a gotcha on the president they should have at LEAST spent some time looking for these sorts of errors.

Considering we’re hearing the book itself is basically a joke this could go either way.

Trending

Pubic venom.

*dead*

We saw them open for ‘Big Bad Chubba’ in 08.

This book will be the end of Trump! Or it will make you laugh hysterically because of editing like this.

With crayon on construction paper.

Fair point.

Still so embarrassing.

Related:

Fake news: CNN’s Brian Stelter doesn’t recognize his OWN words of caution about ‘Fire and Fury’ author

‘Like Harry Potter but not.’ Journos look to cover YUGE lines for ‘Fire and Fury’, there’s just 1 problem

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: EditingFire and FurePattericoWolff