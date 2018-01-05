Michael Wolff’s book on Trump, ‘Fire and Fury,’ was supposedly in such high demand after Trump tried to halt its release that publishers moved the release date up for the book up to today (well, last night).

Journos were SO SURE that people would be lining up into the streets to buy the book that would ultimately be the end of Donald Trump that they were front and center to cover the release.

There was only one problem.

I am at Kramer Books where there aren’t any people lined up for Fire and Fury yet but there are a bunch of journalists posted up at the bar waiting for people to line up — Ben Terris (@bterris) January 5, 2018

So no line of people, but a line of journos.

Hilarious.

Update there is a line pic.twitter.com/FTRzz81ieY — Ben Terris (@bterris) January 5, 2018

This thread is everything.

BIG NEWS FOLKS.

First book goes to a fifth grade teacher. Don’t worry, it’s very documented pic.twitter.com/xEKldsjmSB — Ben Terris (@bterris) January 5, 2018

At least the fifth grader is paying in cash.

Oh wait, he said fifth-grade TEACHER, our bad.

Hey, there are a lot of woke fifth graders out there … heh.

The books can’t be sold yet but they are being handed out to people in line (I can’t believe I am live tweeting this) pic.twitter.com/LkWUBHz1DV — Ben Terris (@bterris) January 5, 2018

Live tweeting the MAGIC!

“It’s like Harry Potter for adults.”

“Is it though? I feel like that’s giving Michael Wolff too much credit.” — Ben Terris (@bterris) January 5, 2018

Wolff should send Trump a thank you note at the very least for the amount of attention and free marketing the president gave him.

Here is a random picture of some pages. Please tell me if there are scoops. pic.twitter.com/hVM2IOvSTI — Ben Terris (@bterris) January 5, 2018

Hrm. Nope.

Sold out (73 copies). I did not get one. I’ll wait for the movie — Ben Terris (@bterris) January 5, 2018

Us too, even though the book is usually better than the movie.

