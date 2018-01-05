Yesterday, Dan Arel (yeah, we’ve never really heard of him either except to make fun of him) took it upon himself to make some smarmy, ugly attack on Erick Erickson, and Adam Baldwin took issue with said attack and dropped the mic on him.

Would appear Mr. Arel didn’t like anyone claiming a mic had been dropped on him though:

Someone called this a mic drop on me. Um… I think people actually believe modern day Dems are the same Dems from the Civil War era. Do people have no knowledge of the shift, especially after the New Deal? It's why I laugh when Republicans call themselves the party of Lincoln pic.twitter.com/E7w6aFzdSe — Dan Arel (@danarel) January 4, 2018

This guy.

And PLEASE with this argument that somehow Republicans magically became the racist Democrats overnight sometime after the Civil War. What was there some sort of hateful racist unicorn dust they sprinkled on Republicans that made them completely change their minds on why they founded their party in the first place?

Adam was more than happy to oblige with a MIC DROP x2:

Is Dan ignorant, lying or brainwashed?https://t.co/efaUdrKMDu — Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) January 5, 2018

We’re going to say all three.

“Muh Southern strategy” “Muh new deal” LOL, they repeat stuff they have no idea as to the meaning. — Chris Loesch (@ChrisLoesch) January 5, 2018

Truth.

It’s cute that @AdamBaldwin hasn’t tried to refute a single thing i’ve said and instead just runs to his z-list celebrity fan base for reassurance that his right-wing idiocy is still accepted by them. Much like his acting, he settles for less than mediocrity. — Dan Arel (@danarel) January 5, 2018

Dan, dude. Walk away.

Unexpectedly, you are a liar. See refutation (and time stamp) here:https://t.co/aMKoIhmtRz — Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) January 5, 2018

Unexpectedly indeed.

He’s adorbs.

Dan thinks people don’t realize that no other major policy positions changed under their “magic switch” theory. — Will Marsee (@RoscoenOtis) January 5, 2018

Dan needs to believe that Republicans are horrible racists to support his narrative.

That doesn’t mean Dan is right though.

Hey, that was our line!

