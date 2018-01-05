Dan Bongino has noticed a certain theme when it comes to ‘Liberal Logic’:

Liberal logic may actually be an oxymoron.

But we digress.

On Monica Lewinsky – ‘A cigar did it.’

WE KID WE KID.

Sorta.

Liberals have a tendency to feel more than they think, which is why they never seem to want to place the blame on someone for their actual actions. The cornerstone of their platform is literally making excuses for failure:

You’re poor? Blame the rich

You’re ugly? Blame the beautiful.

Accountability and responsibility aren’t very sexy when you’re pandering to people who really believe the world owes them, and the Democrats know this.

Fair point. When something great happens, Democrats are front and center to take credit, even if they had nothing to do with it.

Ugh, they love that talking point.

And they wonder why they lost so badly in 2016.

Nobody plays the blame game better than the Left.

