Dan Bongino has noticed a certain theme when it comes to ‘Liberal Logic’:

Liberal Logic:

On the Trump economic boom – “Obama did it.”

On the dreadful Obama economy – “Bush did it.”

On the Trump election victory – “The Russians did it.”

On Benghazi – “The video did it.”

On the IRS scandal – “No one did anything.” — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) January 5, 2018

Liberal logic may actually be an oxymoron.

But we digress.

On 30,000 deleted emails scandal – a “cloth” did it — Battle Ready Volette (@LauraLMonroe33) January 5, 2018

No bleach bit did it!😂 — Anti_Liberal (@Anti_Liberal73) January 5, 2018

On Monica Lewinsky – ‘A cigar did it.’

WE KID WE KID.

Sorta.

You simply summed up Liberal Delusional way of thinking — EuniceNG (@EuniceNG15) January 5, 2018

Liberals have a tendency to feel more than they think, which is why they never seem to want to place the blame on someone for their actual actions. The cornerstone of their platform is literally making excuses for failure:

You’re poor? Blame the rich

You’re ugly? Blame the beautiful.

Accountability and responsibility aren’t very sexy when you’re pandering to people who really believe the world owes them, and the Democrats know this.

Triumphs are claimed by the left. Failures, no doubt, belong to the conservatives. Always blaming someone else. Want to tell them…grow up! — MMchiara (@MMchiara) January 5, 2018

Fair point. When something great happens, Democrats are front and center to take credit, even if they had nothing to do with it.

On socialism- “nobody has done it correctly” — Christian King (@C_GKing) January 5, 2018

Ugh, they love that talking point.

On American’s building their own business: “You did not build that.” Everyone else built it. — Renee Collins Clark (@ReneeCollinsCla) January 5, 2018

On Hillary's loss-

"It's Bernie's fault even though we stole the candidacy from him." — Elisa (@Elisa_freedom) January 5, 2018

And they wonder why they lost so badly in 2016.

Dems got the “Blame Game” down. Lessons learned from Identity Politics. — David (@OCBizarro) January 5, 2018

Nobody plays the blame game better than the Left.

