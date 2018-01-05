Will they be ‘locking her up’ finally?

Sounds like serious trouble in Hillaryville:

From The Hill:

FBI agents from Little Rock, Ark., where the Foundation was started, have taken the lead in the investigation and have interviewed at least one witness in the last month, and law enforcement officials said additional activities are expected in coming weeks. The officials, who spoke only on condition of anonymity, said the probe is examining whether the Clintons promised or performed any policy favors in return for largesse to their charitable efforts or whether donors made commitments of donations in hopes of securing government outcomes. The probe may also examine whether any tax-exempt assets were converted for personal or political use and whether the Foundation complied with applicable tax laws, the officials said.

Ruh-roh, Hillary.

Wonder if she’s worried.

Looks like the Clinton Foundation is updating its records. pic.twitter.com/67vVsO1IBi — Rep. Steven Smith (@RepStevenSmith) January 3, 2018

Now now, this could have just been a coincidence.

Heh.

Does anyone else find it strange that the Department of Justice is investigating Hillary's emails AND the Clinton Foundation & there was a fire at her house yesterday? #FridayFeeling #ClintonFoundation — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) January 5, 2018

Boy, the timing does seem interesting. But it was reported that the Clinton’s weren’t home when the fire occurred PLUS it wasn’t the main house.

Still …

Wonder if this means Trump will be keeping another campaign promise?

This gif, EL OH EL.

Lock her up https://t.co/8O26zOE7F9 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 5, 2018

Finally.

Uhhh… And the next day we find out the FBI is investigating the Clinton Foundation… I'm no conspiracy theorist, but to quote the MSM's favorite line today: you can't make this sh$t up!!!! https://t.co/ZRwPb2RkZw — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) January 5, 2018

Especially when it comes to the Clinton’s.

*popcorn*

Related:

‘There go the hard drives’: Fire reported at Bill and Hillary Clinton’s Chappaqua home; Updated