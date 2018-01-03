Bad news for Bill and Hillary Clinton today:
#BREAKING: Firefighters responding to a fire at Bill and Hillary Clinton's house in Chappaqua.
— lohud.com (@lohud) January 3, 2018
Firefighters responding to a fire at @BillClinton and @HillaryClinton's home in Chappaqua.
— WBEN NewsRadio 930AM (@NewsRadio930) January 3, 2018
Geez.
GP Man, today is batsh*t crazy. https://t.co/7oHkLMl2Y5
— The Gormogons (@Gormogons) January 3, 2018
That’s an understatement.
Hopefully this isnt serious because the captions in my head are priceless. https://t.co/x1VO6emk8W
— Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) January 3, 2018
There goes the hard drives. https://t.co/3tbwtHeMz5
— RBe (@RBPundit) January 3, 2018
You know, I hear Bleach Bit and server wiping cloths are flammable.
— Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) January 3, 2018
Relax, everyone, Hillary’s campaign press staff is on-scene at the fire in Chappaqua. pic.twitter.com/bsVg8tx3Gh
— Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) January 3, 2018
If it's the bathroom server, just pee on it. https://t.co/Ctx1tEpEnn
— Mike (@ThePantau) January 3, 2018
Oof.
The tweet that is going to launch 1000 conspiracy theories. Hope everybody is okay, needless to say. https://t.co/qe43HXbSWc
— Philip Klein (@philipaklein) January 3, 2018