Earlier this week, Rep. Keith Ellison tweeted this photo of himself:

And as you can imagine, this didn’t go over all that well in social media, considering AntiFa in many respects has been viewed as a domestic terrorist group. In an effort to be that super edgy progressive guy, Keith really only made an ass of himself.

Ben Shapiro had the perfect comeback for Ellison:

Youch!

Yeah, we made a similar face and then laughed hysterically.

It’s pretty damn good.

Fair point.

You know, that’s a funny thing about progressives. Offer them a book on something they clearly don’t know much about (even offer to pay for it!) and they get all butthurt and block you.

Pfft.

Amen.

