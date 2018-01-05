Earlier this week, Rep. Keith Ellison tweeted this photo of himself:

At @MoonPalaceBooks and I just found the book that strike fear in the heart of @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/r81nYoeqpL — Rep. Keith Ellison (@keithellison) January 3, 2018

And as you can imagine, this didn’t go over all that well in social media, considering AntiFa in many respects has been viewed as a domestic terrorist group. In an effort to be that super edgy progressive guy, Keith really only made an ass of himself.

Ben Shapiro had the perfect comeback for Ellison:

At home and just found a copy of the book that strikes fear into the heart of @keithellison https://t.co/lbdCJehaWW pic.twitter.com/DnSsBsfa6h — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 5, 2018

Youch!

Yeah, we made a similar face and then laughed hysterically.

Best tweet of 2018 so far. 😂😂😂 — Shai DeLuca-Tamasi (@ShaiDeLuca) January 5, 2018

It’s pretty damn good.

I thought it would be the Bible, which also happens to include the history of Israel. — Michael Hudson (@GalatiansOneTen) January 5, 2018

Fair point.

Several years ago, as one of his constituents, I sent him a copy of “Economics in One lesson” by Henry Hazlitt after he promised me he’d read it. Instead of doing so, he blocked me on Twitter. I’ve since moved out of his district. — Andy Olson (@AvgAndy) January 5, 2018

You know, that’s a funny thing about progressives. Offer them a book on something they clearly don’t know much about (even offer to pay for it!) and they get all butthurt and block you.

Pfft.

I found one that will bring @keithellison to his knees🙏🏻🙏🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/SItzct0NdV — Queen Deplorable👠 (@Patriot4sure) January 5, 2018

Amen.

