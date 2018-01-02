Don’cha love it when Planned Parenthood’s OWN annual report is proof that they don’t need our tax monies?

Revenue of $1.46 BILLION … BILLION. And they continue to insist they need money from the government? Not to mention they have openly admitted 80% + of their revenue comes from abortion, so if you do the math, that’s a LOT of dollars for murdering unborn babies.

Time to defund these monsters.

We use their annual report against them all of the time.

It keeps us warm at night.

They play the ‘Poor women need health care from Planned Parenthood’ card all of the time, all while they line the pockets of Democrats who make sure their funding continues.

It’s like a giant circle of funding awful.

That’s how it’s SUPPOSED to work; they just keep proving over and over again that they don’t need government funding.

It’s awful, 321,000 innocents killed, most as a lazy form of birth control.

Whatever happened to safe, legal and RARE?

Math is never their friend.

It’s about time our ‘leaders’ in D.C. listened and defunded them, right Trump?

