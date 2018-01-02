Don’cha love it when Planned Parenthood’s OWN annual report is proof that they don’t need our tax monies?

The latest annual report (2016-2017) from @PPact just came out. According to them, their revenue was $1.46 BILLION and they ended the lives of 321,384 individual unborn persons. 1. Don't call it reproductive health care.

2. Don't tell me they're hurting for cash. #Defund — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) January 2, 2018

Revenue of $1.46 BILLION … BILLION. And they continue to insist they need money from the government? Not to mention they have openly admitted 80% + of their revenue comes from abortion, so if you do the math, that’s a LOT of dollars for murdering unborn babies.

Time to defund these monsters.

Here's the link to the report: https://t.co/iDJ6trtvqn — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) January 2, 2018

We use their annual report against them all of the time.

It keeps us warm at night.

3. Don't tell me that they need federal funding. Especially since they make massive political donations … as a taxpayer, I'm offended by a federally funded organization supporting candidates I don't support, with my tax money. — Darrell Pitzer (@d_pitz) January 2, 2018

They play the ‘Poor women need health care from Planned Parenthood’ card all of the time, all while they line the pockets of Democrats who make sure their funding continues.

It’s like a giant circle of funding awful.

Crime pays. And yes it is a crime against humanity even if our perverted laws currently consider murder of some to be a legally acceptable act. — William Keane (@largebill68) January 2, 2018

Someone tell Mila Kunis to keep those checks coming. — Federalist Musket (@Patriot_Musket) January 2, 2018

That’s how it’s SUPPOSED to work; they just keep proving over and over again that they don’t need government funding.

It’s awful, 321,000 innocents killed, most as a lazy form of birth control.

Whatever happened to safe, legal and RARE?

Weird, that works out to about $4500 per murdered baby. Are they sure they are not for profit? — Jesse L (@ReformedintheQT) January 2, 2018

Math is never their friend.

@potus There is absolutely no reason that a company, non-profit or otherwise, should be getting and federal financial help when they have revenue of $1.46 BILLION. #DefundPP — sheri s (@sisisis57) January 2, 2018

It’s about time our ‘leaders’ in D.C. listened and defunded them, right Trump?

