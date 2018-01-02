Sounds like Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting the Oscars.

Yay.

Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the Oscars? That's going to be spectacularly terrible. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) January 1, 2018

C’mon, it’ll be a blast to watch Kimmel and Hollywood lecture middle America about sexism and racism for four-five hours, right? Can’t wait to hear the same people who ignored Weinstein’s abuse of women (and houseplants) tell us how important it is for us to believe victims of sexual harassment.

The guy who ran the Juggies auditions is mos def gonna be very serious about the threat of sexual impropriety at work. #popejimmy https://t.co/HVu25c8Zit — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) January 1, 2018

Huh, like us, Mary Katharine Ham seems less than impressed with the choice of Jimmy Kimmel to host the Oscars.

And BOOM, we love her new nickname for him, Pope Jimmy.

Juggies … EL OH EL.

I'm glad for another reason not to watch. — David Ari Packman (@adpackman) January 1, 2018

Good point. Most Americans won’t be watching anyway so really, does it matter who they choose to host their show?

They wanna make sure nobody watches….

So they can give Meryl Streep another Oscar. — Mike- The Snark Knight (@michaelsnarky) January 2, 2018

So they can stand up in front of their peers and pretend they’re super brave for speaking out, even though they’re speaking out in a giant echo chamber of elitism.

Have the Oscars ever not been terrible? — Brooks (@Brooks_the_Lab) January 2, 2018

Touché.

I usually avoid all awards shows, but with Kimmel hosting #Oscars2018 I may have to burn my tv in protest. — #GodBlessTexas (@ConservTXmom) January 2, 2018

Heh.

Jimmy Kimmel in a room full of liberals. What could he possibly talk about? — Matt Burton (@Mburton1967) January 1, 2018

Wonder if he’ll bring his infant child to the show to try and shame middle America for not wanting to be forced to buy crappy health insurance.

And Harvey gets lifetime achievement award while Meryl gives standing O. Great TV! — Christine Gucker (@Silkshakes) January 1, 2018

But if no one watches it, does it really happen? — Jonathan (@mayne_jon) January 2, 2018

If a Liberal bitches in the woods and there is no one around to hear him … he’ll bitch anyway.

He is going to be literally sobbing over net neutrality, the travel ban, tax reform, etc. — Wendy HDZ (@WendyHZ1977) January 2, 2018

Pope Jimmy.

Yup.

