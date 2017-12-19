T.J. Miller, who starred in the fail-SJW flick, ‘The Emoji Movie,’ has been accused of sexually assaulting and PUNCHING a woman.

From The Daily Beast:

An alleged victim of former Silicon Valley star T.J. Miller is coming forward with accusations that Miller hit and sexually assaulted her while in college.

The accusations were eventually addressed by a student court at George Washington University and have been buzzed about in Hollywood and stand-up circles for years.

“He just tried a lot of things without asking me, and at no point asked me if I was all right,” the woman told The Daily Beast. “He choke[d] me, and I kept staring at his face hoping he would see that I was afraid and [that he] would stop… I couldn’t say anything.”

Miller and his wife denied this.

Miller has told friends over the years that he was wrongfully accused. And in a statement to The Daily Beast, Miller and his wife, Kate, denied any wrongdoing. Instead, they cast themselves as the victims.

Just. Wow if true.

Last month, Twitchy reported that Miller got really angry with Rob Schneider on Twitter over tweets he shared about Louis C.K.’s manager enabling Louis’ behavior; mainly because this guy also manages Miller.

Interesting turn of events, eh?

All of this being said, apparently, the woman in question did meet with Miller even after the events:

We shall see.

