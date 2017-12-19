T.J. Miller, who starred in the fail-SJW flick, ‘The Emoji Movie,’ has been accused of sexually assaulting and PUNCHING a woman.

New: ‘Silicon Valley’ Star T.J. Miller Accused of Sexually Assaulting and Punching a Woman. @swin24 reports https://t.co/l8ZYYujzmX — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) December 19, 2017

From The Daily Beast:

An alleged victim of former Silicon Valley star T.J. Miller is coming forward with accusations that Miller hit and sexually assaulted her while in college. The accusations were eventually addressed by a student court at George Washington University and have been buzzed about in Hollywood and stand-up circles for years. “He just tried a lot of things without asking me, and at no point asked me if I was all right,” the woman told The Daily Beast. “He choke[d] me, and I kept staring at his face hoping he would see that I was afraid and [that he] would stop… I couldn’t say anything.”

Miller and his wife denied this.

Miller has told friends over the years that he was wrongfully accused. And in a statement to The Daily Beast, Miller and his wife, Kate, denied any wrongdoing. Instead, they cast themselves as the victims.

Just. Wow if true.

super unsurprising given some of his past comments — Lisa Peirce (@lpeirce) December 19, 2017

Last month, Twitchy reported that Miller got really angry with Rob Schneider on Twitter over tweets he shared about Louis C.K.’s manager enabling Louis’ behavior; mainly because this guy also manages Miller.

Well,

apparently @nottjmiller has been drinking & hopefully not getting arrested again. He took some cheap shots & blocked me. But NOT YOU! — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) November 12, 2017

Interesting turn of events, eh?

Rumors that the Silicon Valley cast was happy to see him leave the show. — 🇺🇸 waaaaahat 🇺🇸 (@waaaaahat) December 19, 2017

Why does this not surprise me? — Kim Leadford (@KimLeadford) December 19, 2017

All of this being said, apparently, the woman in question did meet with Miller even after the events:

According to the allegations, the woman was abused during sex but met Miller and consented to sex again, was abused again, then met him and consented to sex a third time. https://t.co/zZXK7SDUPN — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) December 19, 2017

I don't know if the allegations are true or not, but I just don't understand consenting to sex with someone three times if you allege that he's a violent abuser — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) December 19, 2017

We shall see.

