Rob Schneider shared a story from his time working with an actress who allegedly had an ‘incident’ with Louis C.K.

While we made a movie together in Europe in 2004, I remember VERY WELL @DanaAndJulia telling me about the incident in the hotel w/Louie. — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) November 10, 2017

And since Louis has all but admitted to sexual misconduct, hard to doubt this story.

There is actually a far more troubling part of this incident though, that supports the stories coming out with people saying, ‘everyone knew.’

And I remember clearly @DanaAndJulia also telling me that Dave Becky threatened to "destroy their careers" if they "told anyone else." — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) November 10, 2017

Following these two tweets, ‘The Emoji Movie’ and ‘Silicon Valley’ actor, T.J. Miller apparently attacked Rob Schneider. Sadly, T.J. seems to have deleted the tweets and then blocked Rob … so we are only getting one side of this story.

However, if T.J. did indeed block Rob, it tells you who won the ‘fight.’

apparently @nottjmiller has been drinking & hopefully not getting arrested again. He took some cheap shots & blocked me. But NOT YOU! — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) November 12, 2017

And gosh, why on Earth would T.J. get so defensive?

Oh,I get it now! Like Aziz & Poehler, @nottjmiller mgr is the one who threatened to "destroy" the careers of @DanaAndJulia if they "talked!" https://t.co/3QJbSa6Ezr — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) November 12, 2017

@RobSchneider called out Dave Becky for being an enabler for Louis CK. @nottjmiller is managed by Dave Becky. #DoTheMath — Dale Cooper Black (@Dalecooperblack) November 12, 2017

Ah,the chivalry, @nottjmiller

StandingUP4URmgr who threatened to destroy the careers ofYoungWomen @DanaAndJulia who were sexually assaulted pic.twitter.com/mHeq5LRsqu — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) November 12, 2017

Not a good look, Hollywood.