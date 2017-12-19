Hillary. It’s time to hang out with your grandkids and go back to taking hikes in the woods because lady, at this point, you’re just making an ass of yourself.

Well, she was always an ass (see 2016 election), but this is just obnoxious.

Watch Hillary Clinton Make a Cameo in The Daily Show's 'Song For Women 2017' https://t.co/26hcRp1WBG pic.twitter.com/ONRMl7SqvD — Mediaite (@Mediaite) December 19, 2017

No, we will NOT watch her sing. There is already enough horrible in our timeline, thank you very much.

But hey, we’re givers (you can watch it here).

From Mediate:

Correspondents Desi Lydic and Dulcé Sloan collaborated to write the anthem while Roy Wood Jr. who served as the music producer, wanted to support women “like the underwire of a bra and just lift them.” The song covered a lot of ground, including The Women’s March, Elizabeth Warren‘s “persistence,” Saudi women being able to drive cars, the South Korean President Park Geun-hye‘s impeachment, Wonder Woman being a box office hit, to Beyoncé Knowles‘ twins. But they also took a swipe at NBC’s Megyn Kelly. Sloan then asked Hillary Clinton to “take us home.”

This is the stuff nightmares are made of.

Or Twitchy articles:

No indeed.

Word.

HALP HALP!

What has been seen cannot be unseen.

Right?

That being said, Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) was inspired to write song lyrics for the failed, pantsuit-wearing, presidential wannabe:

“Let it go, let it go. Can't hold it back anymore. Let it go, let it go. Turn away and slam the door” pic.twitter.com/LZxXAlssjO — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 19, 2017

That song will officially be stuck in our heads all day, thanks, Stephen.

🎶Wisconsin. Wisconsin!

Without you I thought I could win

Oh Wisconsin, Wisconsin!🎶 pic.twitter.com/k8zAc09ZaI — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 19, 2017

Uh-oh.

🎶Wisconsin, oh Wisconsin

I didn’t need you until I lost Michigan

Oh Wisconsin, Wisconsin

I never thought you’d go for him🎶 pic.twitter.com/C4S8FMAnA4 — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 19, 2017

HA HA HA.

🎶Wisconsin, Wisconsin

What happened to all

the blacks in Madison?

Oh Wisconsin, Wisconsin

Without you I thought I could win🎶 pic.twitter.com/hXOY0q5DeZ — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 19, 2017

EL OH EL.

🎶Ignored Madison & Milwaukee.

I always thought

they’d all still vote for me

I went to Hamilton

instead of Beaver Dam

Now I’m singing this song

Instead of being first madame🎶 pic.twitter.com/i0EPB8LKBM — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 19, 2017

🎶Oh Wisconsin, Wisconsin

You should have loved me

more than Laverne & Shirley

Wisconsin, Wisconsin

I never made it to you because I’m a hundred and three🎶 pic.twitter.com/huuD5k5I46 — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 19, 2017

🎶I’ll be a Packers fan if you want me to be.

That should have been enough

For you to vote for me

Oh Wisconsin, Wisconsin

I always loved Brad Favre

Why didn’t you love me?🎶 pic.twitter.com/S5i5h48NND — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 19, 2017

*claps*

A Packers fan! Now THAT is dedication.

Maybe Hillary has a new career opportunity here?

Heh.

