Hillary. It’s time to hang out with your grandkids and go back to taking hikes in the woods because lady, at this point, you’re just making an ass of yourself.
Well, she was always an ass (see 2016 election), but this is just obnoxious.
Watch Hillary Clinton Make a Cameo in The Daily Show's 'Song For Women 2017' https://t.co/26hcRp1WBG pic.twitter.com/ONRMl7SqvD
— Mediaite (@Mediaite) December 19, 2017
No, we will NOT watch her sing. There is already enough horrible in our timeline, thank you very much.
But hey, we’re givers (you can watch it here).
From Mediate:
Correspondents Desi Lydic and Dulcé Sloan collaborated to write the anthem while Roy Wood Jr. who served as the music producer, wanted to support women “like the underwire of a bra and just lift them.”
The song covered a lot of ground, including The Women’s March, Elizabeth Warren‘s “persistence,” Saudi women being able to drive cars, the South Korean President Park Geun-hye‘s impeachment, Wonder Woman being a box office hit, to Beyoncé Knowles‘ twins. But they also took a swipe at NBC’s Megyn Kelly.
Sloan then asked Hillary Clinton to “take us home.”
This is the stuff nightmares are made of.
Or Twitchy articles:
— Jags Movie Guy (@MoviePaul) December 19, 2017
No indeed.
— Zach Tansey (@zachtansey63) December 19, 2017
Word.
— Bringle Bells 🎄 🌹 (@Brina_Lea) December 19, 2017
HALP HALP!
— ANNORA11 (@AnilNS425) December 19, 2017
What has been seen cannot be unseen.
— Dave Reeves (@OzarkFinesseGuy) December 19, 2017
Right?
That being said, Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) was inspired to write song lyrics for the failed, pantsuit-wearing, presidential wannabe:
“Let it go, let it go. Can't hold it back anymore. Let it go, let it go. Turn away and slam the door” pic.twitter.com/LZxXAlssjO
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 19, 2017
That song will officially be stuck in our heads all day, thanks, Stephen.
🎶Wisconsin. Wisconsin!
Without you I thought I could win
Oh Wisconsin, Wisconsin!🎶 pic.twitter.com/k8zAc09ZaI
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 19, 2017
Uh-oh.
🎶Wisconsin, oh Wisconsin
I didn’t need you until I lost Michigan
Oh Wisconsin, Wisconsin
I never thought you’d go for him🎶 pic.twitter.com/C4S8FMAnA4
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 19, 2017
HA HA HA.
🎶Wisconsin, Wisconsin
What happened to all
the blacks in Madison?
Oh Wisconsin, Wisconsin
Without you I thought I could win🎶 pic.twitter.com/hXOY0q5DeZ
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 19, 2017
EL OH EL.
🎶Ignored Madison & Milwaukee.
I always thought
they’d all still vote for me
I went to Hamilton
instead of Beaver Dam
Now I’m singing this song
Instead of being first madame🎶 pic.twitter.com/i0EPB8LKBM
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 19, 2017
🎶Oh Wisconsin, Wisconsin
You should have loved me
more than Laverne & Shirley
Wisconsin, Wisconsin
I never made it to you because I’m a hundred and three🎶 pic.twitter.com/huuD5k5I46
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 19, 2017
🎶I’ll be a Packers fan if you want me to be.
That should have been enough
For you to vote for me
Oh Wisconsin, Wisconsin
I always loved Brad Favre
Why didn’t you love me?🎶 pic.twitter.com/S5i5h48NND
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 19, 2017
*claps*
A Packers fan! Now THAT is dedication.
Maybe Hillary has a new career opportunity here?
Heh.
