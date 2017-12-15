Yoko Ono asked Twitter what the most important thing in life is.

And wow man, this was DEEP.

What is the most important thing in life? Breathing. Without it we would not be here. — Yoko Ono (@yokoono) December 15, 2017

Hrm. Good point. Without breathing we wouldn’t be here, except fish. Do fish breath? Well, they breathe water so maybe that’s why Yoko said breathing and not oxygen.

Now she’s gone and done it, she’s made us think! We were specifically told there would be no thinking today.

profoundly profound, yep. — 4 Out of 5 Dentist Agree (@WeWhoDieSaluteU) December 15, 2017

Right?

Huge if true. — Jason Royal (@jrockdawg) December 15, 2017

Dude.

Pudding — Curtis Moldrich (@Khurtizz) December 15, 2017

Oooh, also important.

Cheeseboard — Josh Barrie (@joshbythesea) December 15, 2017

Hrm. Maybe for people in Wisconsin.

@SrDrNuno, olha a tua amiga a constatar o óbvio. — Eduardo. (@HadawardPageson) December 15, 2017

Eduardo said Yoko is tweeting the obvious.

Hey, we’re a diverse site man, we include tweets from all over the world.

Yup — Russ Kane (@RussellKane) December 15, 2017

Ha!

No… it is prosecco- same! — jo-anne (@jojodux) December 15, 2017

We’ll accept that answer.

Actually it is our hearts. When it beats, it's life and that starts in the womb. — Tania 🇺🇸 🙏 (@Pura_Vida_Tica) December 15, 2017

This just got a little competitive because our hearts do start beating BEFORE we start breathing.

We would, of course, suggest that bacon is the most important thing in life.

And maybe a therapy chicken.

