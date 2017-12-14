Earlier today, in a 3-2 vote, the FCC voted to repeal Net Neutrality.

As you can imagine, the Left is taking this news quite well.

BREAKING ALERT: In an unfortunate 3-2 vote, the FCC votes to repeal #NetNeutrality, enraging millions of internet users. #RIPInternet pic.twitter.com/BtN3ehiaWH — DEFEND #NETNEUTRALITY (@TheAnonJournal) December 14, 2017

Ben Shapiro’s #NetNeutrality timeline is an absolutely spectacular glance into the apocalypse that is sure to ensue now that the government isn’t babysitting the Internet anymore.

These are the times that will try men’s souls.

LIVE SHOT of the internet after today's #NetNeutrality vote. That's Netflix over there in the fast lane. pic.twitter.com/azjjhMJJH8 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 14, 2017

Won’t someone please think about Hotmail for a change?! What will become of Tumblr!?

Monsters.

listen, how else are you going to make sure your streaming porn is free. STREAMING PORN WANTS TO BE FREE — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) December 14, 2017

LET IT BE FREE.

Wait, what?

LIVE SHOT of Ajit Pai after the repeal of #NetNeutrality pic.twitter.com/ZdoqPzadi9 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 14, 2017

Huh, Ajit seems pretty confident in this vote.

AT&T offered me a balloon in celebration of the repeal of #NetNeutrality but I never expected THIS pic.twitter.com/OgPkUtldUY — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 14, 2017

Dude, never EVER take balloons from clowns, especially clowns like AT&T.

Everyone with internet access was just reduced to the status of 11th century Italian monks thanks to #NetNeutrality repeal pic.twitter.com/rfEH063gBz — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 14, 2017

TRUTH!

In fact, here at Twitchy, we’ve already started writing with crayons because the Internet is totally dead.

Oh, the humanity!

OMG every tweet is now costing me $3.99 and Facebook just forced me to hand over my firstborn child https://t.co/wlh0MXXRLv — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 14, 2017

Damn man, Facebook is expensive!

And c’mon, the only person who can avoid $3.99 a tweet is Donald Trump. WAIT, that’s it! This is a giant conspiracy to make sure the only person who can tweet is the president.

We’re totally joking but maybe we shouldn’t because who knows how many ‘Resistance’ types might think this is actually true.

WHY IS MY COMPUTER DOING THIS NOW OH MY GOD WHAT HAVE WE DONE BY REPEALING #NetNeutrality pic.twitter.com/8a3rwUqpUw — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 14, 2017

IT’S GONNA BLOW! TAKE COVER!

This is just what God warned about in Deuteronomy 28:67. Now it's all coming to fruition thanks to repeal of #NetNeutrality pic.twitter.com/U1LDg9eDQk — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 14, 2017

Surely this is the end of times.

And to think, we thought the GOP Tax Bill was supposed to kill us all.

