Alyssa Milano wants everyone to support and fight for Net Neutrality, even if she can’t spell it.

She tried once …

Deleted it when it became clear she had misspelled this issue which is super important to her.

Then she tried again.

FCC #NetNeutality vote is happening right now and you can watch them destroy the internet live with me! Go to https://t.co/XUlOILL8Yh! #SaveNetNeutrality #TrumpBrokeTheInternet https://t.co/lDUVOfvJ4v https://t.co/ZOBqDvzgdz — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 14, 2017

And she misspelled it.

Again. But didn’t delete it … YET.

You’d think if an issue was this important to Alyssa she might try and make sure she was spelling it correctly, especially if she caught herself earlier, deleted, and then did it again.

See what happens? Once the government started regulating the internet, they took away spellcheck! https://t.co/7D4CRlR10v — Ordy's handcrafted Yule log (@TheOpulentAmish) December 14, 2017

Actually they are just making people PAY for spellcheck now.

It’s a quarter for every time someone misspells a word on the Internet; this alone should pay off the deficit in six months.

Spelled it wrong. #NetNeutrality w/ an R as in Ridiculous. Maybe use https://t.co/sbygVbCRYV before it costs you a trillion dollars to look it up. You know, like it used to … 2 yrs ago… — Artist_Angie: Sensei of Sarcasm (@Artist_Angie) December 14, 2017

IT WILL COST A BAZILLION DOLLARS.

EVERYONE IS GOING TO DIE!

Of course we’d have to survive the evil GOP Tax Bill first but still.

ELEVENTY!

Why do Alyssa and other progressives want Donald Trump controlling the Internet? We’re pretty sure these folks aren’t thinking this through …

Of course they don’t think much through so this is not surprising.

Related:

Chuck Schumer aims to protect #NetNeutrality, KNOCKS OUT Gov. Terry McAuliffe by accident