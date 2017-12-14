Alyssa Milano wants everyone to support and fight for Net Neutrality, even if she can’t spell it.

She tried once …

Deleted it when it became clear she had misspelled this issue which is super important to her.

Then she tried again.

And she misspelled it.

Again. But didn’t delete it … YET.

You’d think if an issue was this important to Alyssa she might try and make sure she was spelling it correctly, especially if she caught herself earlier, deleted, and then did it again.

Actually they are just making people PAY for spellcheck now.

It’s a quarter for every time someone misspells a word on the Internet; this alone should pay off the deficit in six months.

IT WILL COST A BAZILLION DOLLARS.

EVERYONE IS GOING TO DIE!

Of course we’d have to survive the evil GOP Tax Bill first but still.

ELEVENTY!

Why do Alyssa and other progressives want Donald Trump controlling the Internet? We’re pretty sure these folks aren’t thinking this through …

Of course they don’t think much through so this is not surprising.

