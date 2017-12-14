The gun control harpies are out in full force today using the anniversary of Sandy Hook to push their agenda. And of course Jim Acosta was front and center pushing said agenda, and hilariously citing Vox.

Because everything is stupid.

Since Sandy Hook there have been at least 1,552 mass shootings, with at least 1,767 people killed and 6,227 wounded. https://t.co/RZeFDHhYmR — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) December 14, 2017

So does someone like Acosta tweeting Vox open up some spacetime continuum? Is this a sign of the end of times?

And if you actually read the story you’ll notice that Vox actually UPPED the number of mass shootings since Acosta tweeted … why isn’t CNN covering those 24 mass shootings that happened in the last three hours?

Heh.

TFW Jim Acosta cites Vox and everyone points and laughs. https://t.co/couxPZJsIN — RBe (@RBPundit) December 14, 2017

This is a lie. If a politician said this, Jim Acosta would interrupt the press conference to live-fact-check him with readily available FBI statistics. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) December 14, 2017

Any minute now, Jim will insist that he’s the REAL news around these here parts.

From the article: "Under those terms, mass shootings don’t appear to be increasing." and "it’s worth noting that mass shootings make up a tiny portion of America’s firearm deaths." pic.twitter.com/SXDrzloiNf — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) December 14, 2017

Oops.

During this same time period, approximately 50,000 people were killed in motor vehicle crashes that involved an alcohol-impaired driver. We need common sense alcohol control now!https://t.co/aacCyiqy9X — Fuzzy Chimp Loves Christmas 🎄 (@fuzzychimpcom) December 14, 2017

BAN ALL THE CARS.

Define "mass shooting" — Neal Boortz (@Talkmaster) December 14, 2017

*crickets*

This is such a disingenuous stat I can't believe anyon…. Oh, @Cnn guy citing Vox. Yeah, that tracks. — Ordy's handcrafted Yule log (@TheOpulentAmish) December 14, 2017

You're quoting VOX? What's next, an article on the bridge between Gaza and the West Bank? — Eric D. Mertz (@EricMertz_KC) December 14, 2017

The jokes do indeed seem to write themselves.

This is the worse definition of mass shooting imaginable. By these statistics, incidents with 0 fatalities can be considered mass shootings — RestoreTheSocialContract (@DestructiveChem) December 14, 2017

Silly.

Definitions and facts are super oppressive and a sign of white privilege.

Straight up lie. Jim isn’t even trying anymore. — Eddie 🔹 (@eddiecarl4468) December 14, 2017

Trying for the media is so 2007.

Is this an apple or banana Jimmy-boy? — Johnny WhatsHisName (@gallaj0) December 14, 2017

This is so bad this is an orange.

Fake News using fake statistics — Harry Gato (@harrygato) December 14, 2017

Ain’t that the truth?

Related:

SHOCKER: Chris Cuomo pushes MORE fake news on Omarosa exit (Secret Service reality-CHECK!)