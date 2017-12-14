Isn’t it adorable how the Left is pretending Doug Jones winning in Alabama is somehow some rebuke of Donald Trump instead of the seriously flawed candidate, Roy Moore? Not to mention how they want to take credit for beating Moore while totally ignoring the 22k likely Conservatives who wrote in.

But tell us more about how this was a reflection of Trump.

The Jones win is a stunning rebuke of an insecure president whose lack of a moral and philosophical core has diminished the office and the nation he leads. https://t.co/HOnzsGBffZ — Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) December 14, 2017

WaPo. Only slightly less annoying than CNN.

Regardless of your feelings about the Moore/Jones Senate race this is a nonsensical, desperate, piece of analysis from another completely biased Trump-hater. Facts are irrelevant now in the new media ecosystem. https://t.co/Odp5tqkDHd — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) December 14, 2017

Nonsensical, desperate, completely biased Trump-haters might actually be WaPo’s new byline.

"Completely biased"? Correct. That's why my job title is OPINION writer. What you call "bias" is my OPINION. Facts abound in my Trump pieces. You should read them. — Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) December 14, 2017

Facts.

THAT’S HILARIOUS.

I have opinions as well, but my opinions do not preclude me from reasonable analysis. Your analysis is hot garbage based on historical Moore elections in Alabama and exit polling. You’re living in a sad, fact-free, bubble. You have my deepest sympathies. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) December 14, 2017

Ouchville, dude.

We're going to conveniently forget now that Moore was a credible pedo, and that made all the difference? Okay. — Feliz (@Plasticrig) December 14, 2017

On another note, @POTUS wasn’t running against Jones…. he was against Moore BEFORE it was hip!! Grow up Jonathan. — Defund NPR PBS & NEA (@Jarjarbug) December 14, 2017

Fact.

And facts are inconvenient things, which is why Capehart likely sticks to writing opinion.

