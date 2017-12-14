Isn’t it adorable how the Left is pretending Doug Jones winning in Alabama is somehow some rebuke of Donald Trump instead of the seriously flawed candidate, Roy Moore? Not to mention how they want to take credit for beating Moore while totally ignoring the 22k likely Conservatives who wrote in.

But tell us more about how this was a reflection of Trump.

WaPo. Only slightly less annoying than CNN.

Nonsensical, desperate, completely biased Trump-haters might actually be WaPo’s new byline.

Facts.

THAT’S HILARIOUS.

Ouchville, dude.

Fact.

And facts are inconvenient things, which is why Capehart likely sticks to writing opinion.

