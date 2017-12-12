Just when you thought 2017 couldn’t get any more interesting.

It’s seriously become a dare everytime we say something like this, ‘WOW, we’ve reached peak 2017.’ And then some guy running for the Senate rides his horse to vote.

Watch:

See Democrats, Moore is doing his part to stop climate change.

Yes?

No?

Man, don’t look at us, we just work here.

Truth.

We’re going to party like it’s 1817.

Wait, what?

And hey, if Moore wanted to ride his horse to the polls more power to him.

Yeehaw.

