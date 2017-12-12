Just when you thought 2017 couldn’t get any more interesting.

It’s seriously become a dare everytime we say something like this, ‘WOW, we’ve reached peak 2017.’ And then some guy running for the Senate rides his horse to vote.

Watch:

WATCH: Roy Moore rides his horse 'Sassy' to his polling place to cast his ballot in Alabama's contentious special election pic.twitter.com/J4qVQjiDt2 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) December 12, 2017

See Democrats, Moore is doing his part to stop climate change.

Yes?

No?

Man, don’t look at us, we just work here.

This is the most 2017 thing. Ever. https://t.co/HoBeveiqnu — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) December 12, 2017

Truth.

Also the most 1817 thing — Josh Perry 🎄 (@MrJoshPerry) December 12, 2017

We’re going to party like it’s 1817.

Sassy? SASSY?! Why not “Screamer”? for crying out loud? 🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️ — Ben Wilhelm (@THEBenWilhelm) December 12, 2017

Wait, what?

And hey, if Moore wanted to ride his horse to the polls more power to him.

Yeehaw.

Related:

BACKFIRE! ‘Dear Alabama’ trend started by progressives has OPPOSITE effect, helps Moore

WOW: History Channel gets historic BEAT DOWN for obnoxious tweet about Roy Moore and slavery