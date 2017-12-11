The next time some smug, liberal green penis tells you there IS NO war on Christmas you remind them of the exact reason Akayed Ullah chose the NYC subway:

This jackhole was inspired by ISIS, plus posters of Christmas so triggered him that he strapped explosives to himself …

THAT IS LITERALLY a war on Christmas.

We tried to tell them.

It’s going to be BIGLY.

YUGE even.

Heh.

And we all know Trump is going to troll the shiznet out of the Left over the fact that Ullah chose the subway because of Christmas posters.

This is gonna be GOOD.

