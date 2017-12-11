The next time some smug, liberal green penis tells you there IS NO war on Christmas you remind them of the exact reason Akayed Ullah chose the NYC subway:

NYT: Bombing suspect told officials he was inspired by ISIS, and that he chose the subway because of its Christmas-themed posters — Jon Passantino (@passantino) December 11, 2017

This jackhole was inspired by ISIS, plus posters of Christmas so triggered him that he strapped explosives to himself …

THAT IS LITERALLY a war on Christmas.

JFC there's actually a war on christmas https://t.co/xL45JJPUEN — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 11, 2017

We tried to tell them.

A jihadist trying to blow up a subway because of Christmas posters is golden wrapped gift to Trump. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 11, 2017

It’s going to be BIGLY.

YUGE even.

Heh.

Trump proven right twice with the same incident! — Dean Wright (@vfx_dude) December 11, 2017

And we all know Trump is going to troll the shiznet out of the Left over the fact that Ullah chose the subway because of Christmas posters.

This is gonna be GOOD.

UPDATE: Explosion reported at 8th Ave. and 42nd St. in NYC; Suspect in custody