Leave it to Matthew Dowd to take a speech given by a man who is actually resigning because of sexual misconduct allegations and find a way to make the guy RESIGNING the hero while slamming Donald Trump.

Seriously.

This was Dowd’s big takeaway from Al Franken’s resignation speech:

One of the most important things Franken said: “irony…that I am leaving while a man who has bragged on tape about his history of sexual assault sits in the Oval Office, & a man who has repeatedly preyed on young girls campaigns for the Senate w/the full support of his party.” — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) December 7, 2017

That is one of the most important things Franken said today.

Huh.

Gosh, we thought the parts about resigning were the most important pieces but hey, what do we know.

Shorter Franken: I did not touch her, it’s not true. It’s bullshit! I did not hit her! I did not! Oh, bai Senate. — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) December 7, 2017

That’s what he really said.

Important to note in his carefully crafted speech is that he announced his INTENTION to resign in coming weeks. I don't trust we've heard the last of him. Probably planning to smear the victims. Disingenuous #AlFranken — Priscilla Pilon (@PriscillaPilon) December 7, 2017

Good point. Franken was very careful about his intention and not giving a specific timeline.

Because like his party, he’s playing politics.

One of the most important things @alfranken left out was that @BillClinton was accused of rape and abusing women for 40yrs, but is still the darling hero of the left leaning media including you! — Bigfan (@mjgbigfan) December 7, 2017

Left out the fact that Bill has been a celebrated icon for the Left for decades, yup.

And speaking of icons, what about Conyers?

That's not "irony", that's deflection. Big difference. — Ken Rion (@Born_American) December 7, 2017

That was a big ol’ BUT TRUMP in his speech, right?

This is how a real man resigns – @matthewjdowd somewhere right now — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 7, 2017

Not exactly, but close.

