Earlier, Twitchy covered Rosie pinning a tweet where she slut-shammed Leeann Tweeden and defended Al Franken, asking him not to resign. Well, THAT didn’t work so well because Franken did resign, and it seems Rosie isn’t taking it very well.

Yikes.

one dumb criminal decision after another – hurting humans for sport and financial gain – cant wait til u r in jail 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/knJuahiWDo — ROSIE (@Rosie) December 7, 2017

You know those scary movies where the lead character slowly loses their mind and starts doing, saying and even writing weird things. Yeah.

This looks like it was written by someone who hangs out with Hannibal Lecter. Just sayin’.

One dumb tweet after another – hurting my brain for sport and ego gain – cant wait til u use spellcheck. https://t.co/ZbKqBrK53z — Federalist Musket (@Patriot_Musket) December 7, 2017

Twitter is hard when you’re angry-tweeting 24/7 about the same person.

Wow. Has anyone mentioned you have an unhealthy obsession with him? pic.twitter.com/TjZ1xKzcyJ — FaLaLaLa (@HouseOfVine) December 7, 2017

It’s getting a teensy bit creepy, yup.

Are u really this ridiculous or do u just post this stuff for shock value? — zach (@enzo112283) December 7, 2017

Both.

Rosie.

Put the Twitter down, honey.

