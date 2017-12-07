Earlier, Twitchy covered Rosie pinning a tweet where she slut-shammed Leeann Tweeden and defended Al Franken, asking him not to resign. Well, THAT didn’t work so well because Franken did resign, and it seems Rosie isn’t taking it very well.

Yikes.

You know those scary movies where the lead character slowly loses their mind and starts doing, saying and even writing weird things. Yeah.

This looks like it was written by someone who hangs out with Hannibal Lecter. Just sayin’.

Trending

Twitter is hard when you’re angry-tweeting 24/7 about the same person.

It’s getting a teensy bit creepy, yup.

Both.

Rosie.

Put the Twitter down, honey.

Related:

‘F*ck Leeann.’ Rosie slut-shames Leeann Tweeden, defends Franken in her PINNED tweet

Tom Arnold hammered for defending Al Franken, accusing Leeann Tweeden of being ‘coached’

BREAKING: Sen. Al Franken resigns following sexual misconduct allegations

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Al FrankenDonald TrumprosieRosie O'Donnell