As Twitchy readers know, Tom Arnold seems to be drinking crazy amounts of stupid juice and defending Al Franken (dude is SERIOUSLY out there). It’s all a conspiracy ya’ know!

Seems it’s not just Arnold though who’s hitting the stupid hard … check out Rosie’s pinned tweet:

fuck leeann and her naked ambition stay on al –

there is a difference

between u and them as annie lennnox said

"take this overcoat of shame – it never did belong to me" fight 4 whats right — ROSIE (@Rosie) December 7, 2017

BELIEVE WOMEN. Just not those sluts who the guy I agree with politically assaulted and ADMITTED to having assaulted.

Damn Rosie, could you be any grosser?

Wait, don’t answer that.

And speaking of grosser, check out people’s responses:

Wooooo Rosie!!!!! Lets call @SenFranken at 202-224-5641 to encourage him to stay!!! We need him!!! — Rebecca (@ms_reba) December 7, 2017

Wow, the Resistance is pathetic.

This smelled bad from the hop. @alfranken pinned Sessions too hard and had to be taken out for self protection in TrumpCrazy-World. They took a kernel of truth, just enough to set the stage, and then rode hard to take Franken out creating a solid he said/she said… /1 — YourGirlJ (@YourGirlJ111) December 7, 2017

Except for those what, seven other women who have come forward? But yeah, go with that whole conspiracy theory crap.

🗣🗣I’ll say it everywhere I can… There has to be a level of discernment between what Al Franken is accused of vs. Roy Moore. They are not the same. As long as the GOP supports Moore and enables Trump NO DEMOCRAT SHOULD RESIGN. — JustSaki (@Just_Saki_) December 7, 2017

Party of victims, is that it?

The two accusers I know of do not look like they had a problem with getting close to people. I don't know about other accusers but @LeeannTweeden and @LindsayMenz seem to enjoy it. pic.twitter.com/YcEgxNs1Nf — Pope Darth (@PopeDarth) December 7, 2017

These people.

All those women were a setup! Then these Democrats have the nerve to want him gone! They should be focused on getting out Donald Trump instead of some women that have been popping up like toast with unsure stories. — TammyLynn0414 (@TLynn0414) December 7, 2017

At this point, we’re shocked any members of the Resistance can tie their own shoes.

That’s what i say, pray he hears us! I wouldn’t roll to them MF’ers!!! — Carla potts (@Lolafarnsworth) December 7, 2017

MF’ers.

Gosh, she told us.

Just a couple of issues with their whole conspiracy theory:

The difference between AL Frankin and the "others", Al is photographed doing it, Al loves touching the boobies and the behinds. Just a huggie guy? Serial Groper. — Sheila wesley (@Sheilawesley8) December 7, 2017

Oh, and he ADMITTED IT.

Resign, Al.

