As Twitchy readers know, Tom Arnold seems to be drinking crazy amounts of stupid juice and defending Al Franken (dude is SERIOUSLY out there). It’s all a conspiracy ya’ know!

Seems it’s not just Arnold though who’s hitting the stupid hard … check out Rosie’s pinned tweet:

BELIEVE WOMEN. Just not those sluts who the guy I agree with politically assaulted and ADMITTED to having assaulted.

Damn Rosie, could you be any grosser?

Wait, don’t answer that.

And speaking of grosser, check out people’s responses:

Trending

Wow, the Resistance is pathetic.

Except for those what, seven other women who have come forward? But yeah, go with that whole conspiracy theory crap.

Party of victims, is that it?

These people.

At this point, we’re shocked any members of the Resistance can tie their own shoes.

MF’ers.

Gosh, she told us.

Just a couple of issues with their whole conspiracy theory:

Oh, and he ADMITTED IT.

Resign, Al.

Related:

Tom Arnold hammered for defending Al Franken, accusing Leeann Tweeden of being ‘coached’

TRAGIC: Porn actress August Ames may have killed herself after being bullied online

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Al FrankenLeeann TweedenrosieTom Arnold