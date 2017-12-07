Well … bye.
BREAKING: Democratic Sen. Al Franken is resigning following allegations that he touched women inappropriately, sources say https://t.co/uRnR72Msn2 pic.twitter.com/OEj95gpJTB
— CNN (@CNN) December 7, 2017
From MPR News:
Minnesota Democrat Al Franken, facing fresh allegations of sexual misconduct and vanishing support from fellow Democrats, appears to be on the brink of resigningfrom the Senate.
A Democratic official who spoke to Franken and key aides told MPR News Franken will resign Thursday. He’s expected to make a speech from the Senate floor at 10:45 a.m. MPR News will carry live coverage on air and online.
Wow, a CNN story I can actually enjoy for a change. Ta Ta Al. The senate is getting an improvement today. Enough of hypocritical D’s that lecture tolerance, acceptance and women’s rights while exerting their power over them. Time to go.
— Rick Cottontree (@ErikMcCarty) December 7, 2017
During Franken’s speech, he made several digs at Republicans and praised his progressive buddies in the Senate.
