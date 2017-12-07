Well … bye.

BREAKING: Democratic Sen. Al Franken is resigning following allegations that he touched women inappropriately, sources say

From MPR News:

Minnesota Democrat Al Franken, facing fresh allegations of sexual misconduct and vanishing support from fellow Democrats, appears to be on the brink of resigningfrom the Senate.

A Democratic official who spoke to Franken and key aides told MPR News Franken will resign Thursday. He’s expected to make a speech from the Senate floor at 10:45 a.m. MPR News will carry live coverage on air and online.