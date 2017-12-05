Kurt Eichenwald seems a little down these days.

Someone get this guy a tissue, quick!

When I see ppl cheering in ignorance as our leaders wreck the country, I wonder, why do I care? So few take elections seriously. So few read objective material. So many support ideas based on if it upsets the other side. So few care 2 learn. All empires die. It’s our turn now. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) December 5, 2017

He works and he slaves, and what thanks does he get?

Poor Kurt. HA HA HA.

I really wish you would stop pumping out all this nihilism. I am on your side but find this defeatist attitude not good for the country, or your readers. It’s demoralizing. It’s a strange way to lead. — Ferol Humphrey (@ferolhumphrey) December 5, 2017

Kurt’s audience is even starting to turn on him.

Considering you aren't objective, that's amusing. — ThoughtStrider (@ConceptHut) December 5, 2017

He blocks people who disagree with him. For example, he not only has this editor blocked but Twitchy as well because GOD FORBID he be exposed to differing viewpoints. Life is hard enough for him already, what with a shortage of tentacle porn on the Internet …

Whats sad is that it’s an army of idiots thinking that they are purging corruption that are actually handing our country over to the corrupt in the GOP. Giving republican voters what they want was the way to destroy America. Enabling the GOP and their idiot voters brought us down — Louis Savedow (@LSavedow) December 5, 2017

This. Guy.

EL OH EL.

Full disclosure, the editor of this piece may have had a run-in with this particular account, and he MAY have tried to tell her Ted Kennedy had been murdered.

I have to disagree to a minor extent. We so often FORGET how many have been Prevented from expressing their anger & disdain for what has been happening in our republic. My own brother can't vote simply bc he had an addiction & we now are advocating for NATIONAL MVMT on Opioids… — Rhonda DuBose (@RhoniDu) December 5, 2017

Whoa. She said Republic. Atta girl!

Hey its Dr Twitter your therapist here, I'm billing you time-and-a-half for this one — Comment Etiquette (@commentiquette) December 5, 2017

HA! Don’t lose hope, Kurt!

Thanks for the pep talk.

Gonna go eat my feelings now. — Caity (@mixmediastudios) December 5, 2017

There goes your holiday party invite — Richard Goldman (@RichardGoldman6) December 5, 2017

Awww c’mon, Kurt is probably a blast at holiday parties.

