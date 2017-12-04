BREAKING: Everything is stupid.

No seriously.

“Hegemonic masculinity” and “gender hegemony” taste delicious grilled, medium rare, with just a dash of salt and pepper. https://t.co/JbXpWQkfa7 — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) December 4, 2017

From Campusreform.org:

A Pennsylvania State University sociology professor recently argued that eating meat perpetuates “hegemonic masculinity” and “gender hegemony.” In the most recent issue of the Journal of Feminist Geography, professor Anne DeLessio-Parsonargues that “hegemonic masculinity implies an imperative to eat meat” and that this helps reify other power hierarchies as well. To study the link between masculinity and meat, DeLessio-Parson interviewed 23 vegetarians who live in Argentina to probe how they deal with their country’s “meat-centric” culture, finding that being vegetarian itself is a political act.

Ugh, yes, we know. Vegetarians tell EVERYONE they’re vegetarians and if they can’t remember if they told someone for sure they’ll tell them again.

Give us meat or give us death!

You have nothing to eat but meat itself!

Ask not what meat can do for your country, but how you can eat your meat.

Wait, that sounds bad.

Either way … MEEEEEEAT!

A whole new twist on grilling the patriarchy. #WINNING https://t.co/gPr1Fa4ZE0 — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) December 4, 2017

Grilling the patriarchy.

Oh no, meat might reinforce gender norms? I say this should just encourage all of us to eat more of it. — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) December 4, 2017

Sounds DELICIOUS.

Throw one on the barbie for me then! Delicious, chary patriarchy – YUMMMM! — Una Paloma (@Una_Paloma1) December 4, 2017

YUM-O.

I guess im going to be reinforcing gender stereotypes at lunch today with my ground turkey…. and just when I thought I’d get to escape politics at lunch! People are crazy. — Whitney Joseph (@Whitjoseph) December 4, 2017

Does ground turkey actually count as real meat? Asking for a friend.

Was debating on lunch – now it’s red meat for sure! That article is trash FYI #redmeat — Kristy (@kristyyounger) December 4, 2017

BACON! There is always room for bacon.

And the patriarchy apparently.

…and this is only one example of why tenure is a bad idea… pic.twitter.com/fUfpw7oVcc — Margot Martinez (@margotmartinez) December 4, 2017

Dude. No joke.

Also…It's steak and everyone should enjoy it without worrying if they have a dysphoria or support misogyny pic.twitter.com/RB6j3GuDab — C-Shellن (@Isla_78) December 4, 2017

We support both if that means we can have a medium filet … NOM NOM NOM.

Never trust a man who doesn´t eat meat. 🍖🥩🥓❤️https://t.co/d1HTnlNbZH — Lady of the Lake 🗡 (@Lady_Astor) December 4, 2017

Preach!

