BREAKING: Everything is stupid.

No seriously.

From Campusreform.org:

A Pennsylvania State University sociology professor recently argued that eating meat perpetuates “hegemonic masculinity” and “gender hegemony.”

In the most recent issue of the Journal of Feminist Geography, professor Anne DeLessio-Parsonargues that “hegemonic masculinity implies an imperative to eat meat” and that this helps reify other power hierarchies as well.

To study the link between masculinity and meat, DeLessio-Parson interviewed 23 vegetarians who live in Argentina to probe how they deal with their country’s “meat-centric” culture, finding that being vegetarian itself is a political act.

Ugh, yes, we know. Vegetarians tell EVERYONE they’re vegetarians and if they can’t remember if they told someone for sure they’ll tell them again.

Give us meat or give us death!

You have nothing to eat but meat itself!

Ask not what meat can do for your country, but how you can eat your meat.

Wait, that sounds bad.

Either way … MEEEEEEAT!

Grilling the patriarchy.

Sounds DELICIOUS.

YUM-O.

Does ground turkey actually count as real meat? Asking for a friend.

BACON! There is always room for bacon.

And the patriarchy apparently.

Dude. No joke.

We support both if that means we can have a medium filet … NOM NOM NOM.

Preach!

