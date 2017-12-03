The Left has lost its ever-loving mind.

Well, whatever mind it had left after Donald Trump decidedly beat their queen in the 2016 election.

Considering the tax bill is really the first piece of legislation Congress has been able to pass (which is pathetic in its own right but that’s another story), imagine the number of meltdowns these people are going to have over at least the next three years.

They are freaking out over tax cuts, folks.

Check it out:

And we thought Kurt Eichenwald was preachy and out of his mind.

Oh calm down, it’s just a joke.

Sorta.

Millions of people simply combusted right where they were standing. Yup.

Well since Olbermann retired (ok, not really), some lunatic has to step up and play the unhinged liberal green penis.

THEY’RE GOING TO BURN IN HELL, MAN.

Duh.

Literally. Hitler.

What a meltdown.

Dude is WHACK.

Awww yes, never forget that since Twitter changed its rules around verification they are basically validating the people who have blue checkmarks.

Neon left out a couple:

SUSAN IS A MURDERER.

ZOMG these people.

When Americans see more money in their paychecks, especially those in the middle class, Democrats will be done. For years (decades?), Democrats have been lying to the middle class, claiming only the rich see tax breaks and cuts, and this bill proves otherwise.

But good luck with that whole storming the castle thing, unhinged blue check guy.

