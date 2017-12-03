The Left has lost its ever-loving mind.

Well, whatever mind it had left after Donald Trump decidedly beat their queen in the 2016 election.

Considering the tax bill is really the first piece of legislation Congress has been able to pass (which is pathetic in its own right but that’s another story), imagine the number of meltdowns these people are going to have over at least the next three years.

They are freaking out over tax cuts, folks.

Check it out:

The Trump-Russia conspiracy wing is taking this tax bill well. pic.twitter.com/PCDAXCD7qN — neontaster 🚟 (@neontaster) December 3, 2017

And we thought Kurt Eichenwald was preachy and out of his mind.

Oh calm down, it’s just a joke.

Sorta.

It's weird how "millions" of Americans died tonight and the MSM isn't reporting on it — jane doe (@justjudee) December 3, 2017

Millions of people simply combusted right where they were standing. Yup.

Dude is UNHINGED. Sounds like Palmer is going full Olbermann… — AuntieVodka 🇺🇸 (@AuntieVodka) December 3, 2017

Well since Olbermann retired (ok, not really), some lunatic has to step up and play the unhinged liberal green penis.

Someone is a little upset. I was not aware that passing a tax cut bill was now a criminal act. That must have been one of the laws Obama enacted with his pen and phone. — Roadbeer Auditore (@themanfronUNCLE) December 3, 2017

THEY’RE GOING TO BURN IN HELL, MAN.

Duh.

When you get to keep a couple percentage points of your own money -> AHHHHH! MASS MURDER!!!! — Mathieu (@TheAmazingBriz) December 3, 2017

Literally. Hitler.

What a meltdown.

Dude is WHACK.

Awww yes, never forget that since Twitter changed its rules around verification they are basically validating the people who have blue checkmarks.

Neon left out a couple:

I take back every nice word I ever said about Susan Collins. She’s a cold blooded worthless criminal who just committed mass murder. “Moderate” my ass. #TaxScamBill — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) December 2, 2017

SUSAN IS A MURDERER.

ZOMG these people.

Two upsides to tonight’s #TaxScamBill tragedy: 1) The Republicans in Congress no longer need Donald Trump for anything. They won’t lift a finger to protect him from here on out. 2) We just gained the ammunition to clean up in the 2018 midterms and take the White House in 2020. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) December 2, 2017

When Americans see more money in their paychecks, especially those in the middle class, Democrats will be done. For years (decades?), Democrats have been lying to the middle class, claiming only the rich see tax breaks and cuts, and this bill proves otherwise.

But good luck with that whole storming the castle thing, unhinged blue check guy.

Related:

HA! Greg Gutfeld hands ‘Comedy Sheriff’ Patton Oswalt his ass in FEROCIOUS back-and-forth

Pat Sajak CRUSHES all the Lefties whining about tax cuts with a simple ‘reminder’